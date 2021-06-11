Batman Takes To The Streets With A New McFarlane Toys Batcycle

Many collectors might not agree, but in my eyes, McFarlane Toys is dominating DC Comics collectibles with their amazing DC Multiverse line. The thing that really makes this line stand out from all the rest is character designs. We have seen reiterations of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman all before, and they have all had a long history in DC Comics. McFarlane Toys has been bringing some of the biggest comic arcs to life in figure form with their DC Multiverse with Dark Nights: Metal, Curse of the White Knight, and The Last Knight on Earth. It is not McFarlane Toys' fault that these amazing stories are Batman-related properties, and it is nice that fans get to see these characters come to life straight out of the comic books.

The newest release comes straight from The Curse of the White Knight comic story, which has already received quite a bit of figure. This time though, we are getting fast and furious with another DC Multiverse vehicle with this version of his Batcycle. Scaled to perfect 7" format, your figures now get a new Batcycle that will take to the streets of Gotham in style. Measuring 13.5" wide (when fully extended), this bike is beautifully crafted while still staying true to its design in the Curse of the White Knight story. Pre-orders for the Batcycle are already live here for $24.99 with a December 2021 release date.

"After the destruction of Wayne Manor and the Batcave by Azrael, the Batmobile was destroyed and sank as Batman fled the destruction. Batman relocated to one of his other safe houses and switched to using his Batcycle he has stored there for his new mode of transportation."

Product Features: