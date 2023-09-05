Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Luke Skywalker, star wars

Red Five is Standing By with Hasbro Next Star Wars Rerelease Replica

Put yourself right into the cockpit of an X-Wing once again as Hasbro debuts their next Star Wars rerelease with a new replica helmet

Prepare to immerse yourself into a galaxy far, far away once more as Hasbro announces the return of the Star Wars: The Black Series Luke Skywalker Battle Simulation helmet. Originally released back in 2019, this popular Star Wars replica has gained a lot of traction and even was selling for nearly $300 on the aftermarket. Do not worry; Hasbro has brought back this beauty to Fan Channel sites at its original $99.99 price. Get ready to transport into the heart of the Rebel Alliance as X-Wing pilot Red Five, as lights and sound are showcased. Luke's visor will light up three speakers inside the helmet, allowing Star Wars fans to have an immersive experience and relive iconic battles, listen to blaster fire, and R2-D2. Become Luke Skywalker with this The Black Series release that flies right off the screen with detail and padded inside. Collectors can bring home this helmet home in March 2024, with pre-orders live right here.

The Black Series Luke Skywalker X-Wing Helmet

"Fans can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with premium roleplay items from Star Wars The Black Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. The Black Series includes figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars galaxy that includes the Star Wars comics, movies, and animated series. Each sold separately. Subject to availability."

Includes: helmet and instructions.

PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET: Featuring highly-detailed deco, movie-inspired design, interior padding, lights, and sound fx, this full-scale reproduction of Luke Skywalker's iconic helmet is a great addition to any fan's collection

LIGHT AND SOUND FX BATTLE SIMULATION: 3 internal speakers create a surround sound experience and synchronized LED lights inside the visor simulate the blasts of enemy vehicles

INSPIRED BY THE ORIGINAL TRILOGY : Whether piloting an X-wing or a Snowspeeder, Luke Skywalker wore his iconic helmet into battle against the Empire

: Whether piloting an X-wing or a Snowspeeder, Luke Skywalker wore his iconic helmet into battle against the Empire BATTLE OF YAVIN OR BATTLE OF HOTH?: Flip the switch inside the helmet to choose between a simulation of piloting an X-Wing at the Battle of Yavin or a Snowspeeder at the Battle of Hoth

