Hasbro Unveils Transformers Energon Universe Optimus Prime Figure

A new Transformers Studio Series figure is here from Hasbro as they step into the Energon Universe with the debut of Optimus Prime

Figure is inspired by Skybound's gritty Transformers comic by Daniel Warren Johnson

Features Optimus Prime with Megatron’s arm, plus blaster and Matrix of Leadership accessories

Leader Class figure converts to semi-truck, pre-orders open now for October 2026 release

Skybound's Transformers comic, launched in October 2023, reboots the iconic franchise as part of the Energon Universe, a shared continuity that also includes G.I. Joe. Written by Daniel Warren Johnson, with art by Johnson and colors by Mike Spicer, the comic showcases a grittier and more emotionally grounded version of the classic Autobot-Decepticon conflict. In the early issues of the comic, Optimus Prime loses his right arm after a deadly battle with Skywarp and other Decepticons. Rather than fixing his arm, he goes on the offensive, mounting Megatron's recovered right arm to him and bringing some new firepower to their fight.

Hasbro is now bringing the Energon Universe version of Optimus Prime to life as they debut their newest Transformers Studio Series figure. Coming in at 7.5" tall, this Leader Class figure features Optimus with the arm of Megatron that features a non-battle damaged deco. The Leader of the Autobots will have the ability to convert into his signature semi-truck mode even with this change. Hasbro has also included a blaster and Matrix of Leadership accessory for this release, as well as a $79.99 price tag. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse with an October 2026 release date.

Transformers Studio Series Energon Universe Optimus Prime

"In a chaotic battle with Skywarp and the Decepticons, Optimus Prime's right arm is badly damaged. When Optimus uses the Matrix to power a hospital and save the patients instead of fixing himself, Ratchet comes to his leader's aid and grafts Megatron's arm, cannon and all, onto Optimus's shoulder. The war for control of Cybertron has resumed—on Earth. The Decepticons set out, determined to take control of Earth's energy. Optimus Prime and the Autobots, even with limited resources, nobly try to protect Earth and its people—even if it costs them dearly."

Step into the Energon Universe with this comic-inspired Optimus Prime action figure.

7.25-inch (18 cm) Leader Class Optimus Prime figure with Megatron arm

Converts to iconic semi-truck mode

Includes removable fusion cannon, blaster, and Matrix of Leadership accessories

