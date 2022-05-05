Hasbro Reveals New Star Wars: The Clone Wars TVC Figures

Revenge of the 5th is here, and no better way to celebrate than with some new Star Wars pre-orders. Yesterday kicked off Hasbro Pulse's newest Star Wars live stream event with some mediocre reveals. Like usual, mostly Troopers were revealed, but Troopers always sell, and that seems to be their focus as of late. Three new figures are coming to us out of their The Vintage Collection line, with two from The Clone Wars and one from Attack of the Clones. Palawan Anakin Skywalker is making his return to The Vintage Collection with a new sculpt and some new accessories. He will come with a sweet swappable hand showing off that robotic hand as well as a fabric black cloak and lightsaber.

As for Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Hasbro has debuted two new figures from the final season of the hit animated series. The faithful 332nd Clone Trooper is now in 3.75" form with his new painted Ahsoka helmet and 2 blasters. This trooper will feature a removable helmet, with is always a must in my book. The second figure is the deadly Darth Maul loyalist known as the Mandalorian Super Commando. These are the non-horned versions, unlike the Star Wars The Black Series one that releases as Walmart Exclusives. This Mando will come with 2 pistols that can be holstered and a blaster. He has a more weathered deco which is nice, and it will be a must-own The Clone Wars figure for Star Wars fans. Pre-orders for all three of these figures will go live today at 1 PM EST on most retailers like here.

"Star Wars fans! Newly added in the Star Wars The Vintage Collection line, it's 332nd Ahsoka's Clone Trooper, Anakin Skywalker (Padawan), and Mandalorian Super Commando! Available for pre-order tomorrow today at 1:00pm ET at most retailers."