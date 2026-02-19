Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Sunstreaker Arrives with New Deluxe Class Transformers Studio Series

The battle between good and evil continues as Hasbro has unveiled a new selection of Transformers figures for 2026

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Studio Series Deluxe Class Sunstreaker figure for Transformers: The Movie’s 40th anniversary

Sunstreaker features movie-accurate design, transforming into a yellow sports car in 15 easy steps

The 4.5-inch collectible has poseable joints and comes with a blaster that attaches in both robot and vehicle modes

Pre-orders for Sunstreaker are live on Hasbro Pulse, priced at $27.99 with a targeted summer 2026 release

Hasbro is apologizing to fans for the death of Optimus Prime as they celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Transformers: The Movie. This "Apology Tour" will feature some brand-new Studio Series figures from the hit film, like Sunstreaker. Sunstreaker is an Autobot warrior who is known as much for his vanity as for his combat skills. He transforms into a sleek yellow sports car, most famously modeled after a Lamborghini Countach in Generation One.

Hasbro is now bringing Sunstreaker's speed, style, and self-confidence to life with a new Studios Series figure inspired by his appearance in The Transformers: The Movie. Coming in at 4.5" tall, this new Deluxe Class figure will have Sunstreaker converting into his car mode in just 15 steps. Besides his slick paint job, this Autobot hero will come with a blaster as well as a $27.99 price tag. Pre-orders for this new Transformers Studio Series figure are already live on Hasbro Pulse with a Summer 2026 release.

The Transformers: The Movie Deluxe Class Sunstreaker

"(HASBRO | Ages 8 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99| Pre-Order Now. Experience the epic action of THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE with the Studio Series Sunstreaker toy! The 4.5-inch figure converts from robot action figure to car mode in 15 steps. "With movie-inspired details, good poseability, and a blaster accessory that attaches in both modes, this TRANSFORMERS Sunstreaker action figure makes an awesome addition to any collection. Look for more TRANSFORMERS collectible toys (sold separately, subject to availability) featuring favorite characters to create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

This collectible Transformers Studio Series Sunstreaker figure features deco and details inspired by The Transformers: The Movie.

In robot mode, the Deluxe Class Transformers action figure is 4.5 inches (11 cm) tall.

Convert between robot and sports car mode in 15 steps.

Figure comes with blaster accessory that can be attached in both modes.

