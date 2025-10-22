Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro's Reveals New The Transformers: The Movie Windcharger Figure

New The Transformers: The Movie Studio Series figures are on the way from Hasbro as Thundercracker flies into action

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Studio Series Windcharger figure inspired by The Transformers: The Movie

Windcharger stands 4.5 inches tall and converts to his classic red car mode in 12 easy steps

Includes a blaster and magnetic blast effect accessory for dynamic posing in both modes

Pre-orders are open for $27.99, with an official release date set for February 2026

Hasbro is back and expanding its The Transformers: The Movie Studios Series with new figures. One of which is the high-speed arrival of Windcharger, a lesser-known but fan-favorite Autobot from the G1 era. As one of the fastest Autobots on land, Windcharger is recognized by his compact size, red exterior, and incredible speed. One of his main abilities involves generating powerful magnetic fields, which he can use to manipulate metal objects or even repel Deceptions in battle. Windcharger is now back and ready for one last fight as the Battle of Autobot City is upon us, along with his new figure.

This Autobot will come in at 4.5" tall and will be able to convert into his signature red car mode in just 12 steps. He will come with a blaster for defense, along with a magnetic blast effect to push back those pesky Deceptions. The accessory can be attached in both robot and car mode, allowing for even more dynamic poses. Pre-orders for The Transformers: The Movie Studio Series Deluxe Class Windcharger are already live for $27.99. Windcharger is set to release in February 2026 and will be released alongside the Studio Series Thundercracker.

The Transformers: The Movie Studio Series Windcharger

"The 4.5-inch (11 cm) figure converts from robot action figure to car mode in 12 steps. With movie-inspired details, good poseability, and blaster and magnetic blast effect accessories that attach in both modes, this Transformers Windcharger action figure makes an awesome addition to any collection."

THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE WINDCHARGER: This Studio Series Windcharger figure features movie-inspired deco and details

4.5-INCH DELUXE CLASS FIGURE: In robot mode, the Transformers action figure is 4.5 inches (11 cm) tall

CONVERT BETWEEN ROBOT AND CAR MODE IN 12 STEPS: This Transformers toy figure converts between modes in 12 steps

2 ACCESSORIES: Figure comes with blaster and magnetic blast effect accessories that can be attached in both modes

ARTICULATED FOR PLAY AND DISPLAY: Studio Series Transformers figures feature articulation for display-worthy poses or action-packed play

