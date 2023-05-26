Heat Boys Debuts Mecha Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Michelangelo New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures have been revealed by Heat Boys and these turtles are getting a new Mecha upgrade

Heat Boys is back with another Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles mecha figure as Michelangelo has arrived. In collaboration with Nickelodeon, Snap Design Development, and Heat Boys, the TMNT Mecha world continues to grow. This beauty comes in at 9″ tall with diecast and plastic elements and is fully articulated. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Leonardo was the first mech to be revealed, which can be seen here. These turtles are not messing around with an entire arsenal that will easily take down Shredder to even stopping the power of King Ghidorah! A tiny Mikey will even be included making sure Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles can see the size of the massive robot. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles HB0014 Michelangelo is priced at $179.99. He is set for Q3 2024 release, and pre-orders are live and located here.

Mikey Suits Up in His Own TMNT Mech with Heat Boys

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles HB0014 Michelangelo Figure – This Michelangelo figure will take your figure collection to the next level! Michelangelo is a fully articulated mech figure that is ready to hit the streets to take on the Foot Clan! Open up the back to reveal a mini Michelangelo figure! Don't miss out on adding this impressive figure to your TMNT collection!"

Product Features

Approx. 9.06 inches (23cm)

Made of diecast and plastic

Based on the TMNT franchise

Fully articulated figure

Includes several weapons and accessories

Box Contents

Michelangelo figure

Earphone

Goggles

2 Nunchucks

Double barrel Gatling gun

2 Highpower cannons

2 Shoulder guided missile launchers

2 Giant cruise missiles

2 Leg guided missile launcher

Driver Mike and turtle car parts

Mechanical pizza

2 Nunchaku stands

2 Arm armament connectors

Cruise missile stand

2 Leg transmitter connectors

2 Back die-cast mechanical arms

Backpack stand

Long steel stand

Short steel stand

2 Stand connectors

Base

