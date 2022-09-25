Heat Boys Debuts Mecha Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Leonardo Figure

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are getting a very impressive and colossal upgrade as new figures are revealed. In collaboration with Nickelodeon, Snap Design Development, and Heat Boys, the world is now introduced to TMNT Mecha! That is right; the turtles are ready to take on some more colossal threats with these fantastic figure that comes in at just over 9″ tall. Leonardo is the first Mecha revealed, and he is loaded with impressive detail, articulation, and a very unique mechanical design. These Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mecha's will feature LED eyes as well as a nice blend of die-cast elements to make them stand out.

The Mecha will be fully reticulated and will have his own set of unquiet Mecha weapons correlated to his ninja skills. This will consist of his iconic swords that can be sheathed as well as a shield, daggers, gun, throwing stars, robotic pizza, Sewer grate display base, and even a tiny Leonardo. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are always getting new and creative collectibles, and these ones really stand out from the rest. Whether the turtles need to take down King Kong or Godzilla, then Snap Design Development and Heat Boys have you covered. TMNT Mecha Leonardo is priced at $169.99, is set for Q1 2023 release, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"Leo, as the captain of the Ninja Turtles and the pilot of the body TMNT 01, is a warm-hearted ninjutsu master with two katana swords in his hand. The body he drives, TMNT 01, is also responsible for the comprehensive combat power of the entire team. It is equipped with a lot of equipment: samurai swords, daggers, rifle launchers that can release mutation potions, high mobility revolver launchers, ninja darts and coping. A multifunctional tactical shield that needs to achieve multiple combinations."

"In addition, as a newly developed alloy skeleton highly movable armor, the range of joint motion and multiple linkage mechanisms have been greatly improved; the fingers and toes are independently movable, and can pose a variety of classic poses of the Ninja Turtles; the overall weight is 1000 grams, It feels very good to play. The tortoise shell mechanism can be deployed in multiple layers. The driver Leo rotates into the cockpit after sitting down. At the same time, the eye LED of the body can activate the light effect with a mechanical pizza, and the sense of ceremony is instantly filled."

Product accessories list

Mecha turtle main body TMNT 01*1

Alloy Katana*2

Samurai scabbard*2

Alloy dagger*2

Revolver launcher*2

Rifle Launcher*1

Unmutation potion bottle*3

Multifunctional tactical shield*1

Ninja Darts*2

Parts of driver Leo and turtle car (black)*1

Mechanical Pizza*1

Magnetron lamp group*1

Katana connector*2

Revolver transmitter connector*2

Rifle transmitter connector*1

Dagger connector*2

Dagger and arm connector*2

Bracket long steel pipe*1

Bracket short steel pipe*1

Bracket connector*2

Multifunctional platform*1

First-time bonus: Parts of the driver and the turtle car (transparent green)*1

Note: The product will be officially launched in the fourth quarter of 2022. Please pay close attention to the latest news from official channels such as Weibo for the launch time and product information!