Hello Sidney! NECA Debuts New Ultimate Ghost Face Returns Figure

NECA is slaying the day with a brand new Ultimate Ghost Face Returns figure that is truly loaded with pure horror and fun

Article Summary NECA unveils a new Ultimate Ghost Face Returns 7" action figure with updated soft goods robe and design.

Includes five unique masks: classic, bloody, green, “whassup” from Scary Movie, and an all-new bling mask.

Packed with killer accessories like multiple knives, bone saw, axe, voice changer, and interchangeable hands.

Pre-orders are live now for $39.99 at Fan Channel sites, with an expected release in August 2026.

Ghost Face is back as Scream 7 has finally hit theaters this weekend, and horror fans are in for a bloody good time. NECA is also keeping the good time rolling with a brand new figure as they unveil their latest 7" scale Ultimate Ghost Face Returns. This figure features a fresh update bringing the iconic Fun World costume and masks to life, and is designed to mix and match seamlessly with NECA's previous Ultimate Ghost Face Inferno figure. The killer will also feature an updated soft goods robe as seen in the Ghost Face Takes Manhattan Con Exclusive with NECA, giving him five unique masks. This will consist of a classic, bloody, green, and an all-new bling mask, and a personal favorite, the "whassup?" mask, most iconic from Scary Movie films.

As for weapons, this slasher will come with a variety of knives, a bone saw, a new voice changer, and some fun interchangeable hands. Just like previous NECA releases, the iconic Scream killer will come in a collector-friendly window box with an opening front flap, making him the perfect in-box collectible. Whether you're hunting down Sidney or plan on just chillin' & killin', then look no further as pre-orders for the Ultimate Ghost Face Returns are live. Pre-orders are available on Fan Channel sites, including Big Bad Toy Store, and he is priced at $39.99 with an August 2026 release.

Ultimate Ghost Face Returns 7" Scale Action Figure

"Ghost Face is back—and better than ever! NECA reimagines its original Ultimate Ghost Face with a fresh update featuring new looks, more weapons, and updated articulation. Based on the iconic Fun World® costume and masks, this figure brings the legendary slasher into a new era. With multiple new mask designs and interchangeable parts, you can customize your killer and build out a truly unique GhostFace display."

"Standing in 7-inch scale, Ghost Face features an updated soft goods robe (first seen in the Ghost Face Takes Manhattan Con Exclusive) and five interchangeable faceplate masks: classic, bloody, green, "Whassup?", and an all-new bling mask. Other accessories include a chrome knife, rusted knife, bone saw, axe, new voice changer, interchangeable heads, and interchangeable hands—including the iconic "knife wipe" hand and "call me" hands."

