Help Build the Next Monster High Doll with Mattel's Fang Vote

Mattel's Monster High is back and better than ever with new dolls, playsets, and a new TV series. As the fandom continues to hit new heights, it looks fans can help create the next limited edition figure with Mattel Creations 2022 Fang Vote. That is right; fans get to get hands-on with the creative process of their next doll with four rounds of voting with a full reveal of the winning design on December 16, 2022. Fang Vote consists of four sets of voting, and voting starts today with Round 1 as fans get to choose what character will be created. Three monsters are back, and finally; we are stepping outside of the Original Ghouls with:

Rebecca Steam The Steam-Powered Robot with riveting retro-futuristic steampunk inspired fashion



Venus Mcflytrap The Plant Monster with bold, loud, and edgy plant punk inspired fashion



Rochelle Goyle The Scarisian Gargoyle with romantic wrought iron stained glass inspired fashion



These are all some fang-tastic choices for Monster High fans, and I had to cast my vote for Rochelle Goyle. Her unique gargoyle design and added wings will make her really stand out, and she will be a fun new monster for any collection. Fans can cast their vote right here and stay tuned for more voting with Round 2 for Hair and Makeup, Round 3 for Shoes, and Round 4 with Accessories. I love everything about this Fang Vote, and I would love to see it continue each year. The Monster High Fan Vote 2022 creation will go up for purchase in 2023 so cats your vote and stay tuned for the results. Stay Wild.

The Power of Monster High in the Palm of Your Hands

Help create the next limited-edition Monster High Collectors doll. Check back every week to see the winner and vote in the next round. The winning design will be announced on December 16, 2022 and will be available to pre-order in early 2023!

PICK THE CHARACTER YOU WANT TO WIN

This doll will be a refresh of the original character, reimagined with details that you will choose. The character with the most Fang Votes goes into production.