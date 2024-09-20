Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: contra, hiya toys

Hiya Toys Debuts Contra: Operation Galuga Bill and Lance 1/12 Figures

Hiya Toys debuts new 1/12 scale figures featuring the heroes of Contra: Operation Galuga with Bill Rizer and Lance Bean

Bill Rizer and Lance Bean are an iconic video hame duo who original in the classic series Contra. They would soon return for Contra: Operation Galuga, as these elite commandos are tasked with stopping an alien invasion once again. As the protagonists of this Contra reboot, Bill and Lance brought their classic run-and-gun action back to life as they take on hordes of enemies with an arsenal of high-powered weapons. Hiya Toys is now bringing their high-octane adventures toile as they have some impressive articulation and a sweet set of weapons and effect parts. This will include a rifle, a pistol, and a knife, which can be stored on their thighs, as well as some symbols from the game. Bill and Lance will be able to take down any alien army with precision and style with these figures, and pre-orders are already live for Bill Rizer and Lance Bean at $49.99 and a Q2 2025 release.

Contra: Operation Galuga Bill and Lance 1/12 – Hiya Toys

Year: 26XX AD. The Galuga Archipelago off the coast of New Zealand is ground zero for a mysterious meteor shower. Six months later, the Red Falcon terrorist group invades the island, and unusual gravity waves can be detected emanating from the area. The Earth Federation sends in the GX Army for reconnaissance, but contact has been lost. With no other viable options, the Earth Marine Corps dispatches its most elite soldiers – Bill Rizer and Lance Bean of the Contra unit – to investigate and neutralize any potential threats."

"The conflict that follows turns the once-peaceful island into an all-out warzone where the fate of mankind hangs in the balance. In order to ensure that the action figure can flexibly reproduce various postures in the game, the figure adopts a new design with multiple articulated joints."

