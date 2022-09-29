Hiya Toys Debuts New B&W Judge Dredd Figure with Judge Fear

Hiya Toys is really going all in with their 2000 A.D. Judge Dredd 1/18 scale line of figures. It is not surprising, though, as that popular comic has plenty of Judges to bring to life, and they have done a remarkable job with each. Fans are still patiently waiting to see Hiya Toys 1/12 Judge Dredd figure, and after the release of the 1/12 scale RoboCop, they're going to knock his debut out of the park. While we continue to wait for his arrival, Hiya Toys continues to take the 2000 A.D. line back to its black and white roots as they debut another variant figure. Judge Fear is back and ready for more terror-inducing chaos. This member of the Dark Judges is one of many, and he is highly detailed, loaded with accessories, and back in black and white deco. I appreciate all the black and white variant figures as it is a nice tribute to the comic of recited fans of the series, and this is a simple rerelease for fans. Judge Fear is priced at $19.99, set for a Q1 2023 release, and pre-orders are not live just yet, but all Judge Dredd 1/18 scale releases can be found here.

"He's the lord of fear in any colour – and the black and white variant of the undead alien superfiend Judge Fear is the latest coming in 2023. We and Rebellion are proud to announce another of the 1:18 PVC action figures in the eagerly anticipated range based on the world of Judge Dredd. Judge Fear is the terror-inducing member of the Dark Judges, the alien superfiends from a dimension where all life has been declared a crime. A single look behind the gothic windows of his helmet visor reveals his victim's worst fear, scaring them to death!"

"He was also involved in one of the most iconic moments in the strip's history – grabbing Judge Dredd's head and opening his visor, he announced 'Gaze into the face of Fear!', to which Dredd replied 'Gaze into the fist of Dredd!' and punches straight through Fear's head. Due for release in the 2023Q1 and retailing at $19.99 (USD), this 'black and white' variant of the Judge Fear figure will come with 16 points of articulation, shoulder and joint pads, chain and badge of office, utility belt with dimension jump, imposing winged helmet and a fearsome mantrap accessory."