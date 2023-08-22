Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: jurassic park, RSVLTS

Hold Onto Your Butts with RSVLTS Newest Jurassic Park Collection

The gates are open to Jurassic Park once again as RSVLTS is back with another celebratory wave of button-down from the park

Hold on to your butts! RSVLTS is back with another set of impressive button-downs as the dinosaurs of Jurassic Park have been unleashed once again. Jurassic Park hits its 30th Anniversary this year, and that is means for celebration. We recently saw another JP collection drop not long ago, and that set can be seen here. However, you can not keep a good thing down, and these dinosaurs don't want to be fed; they want to hunt. Life can not be contained, and this set features four button-downs and one prehistoric bomber jacket. The Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Collection Series 2 will consist of:

"You Bred Raptors" "What species is this?" This is an eerie quote that ultimately leads to Jurassic Park's demise. The Velociraptor is the ultimate predator, and now you are too, with RSVLTS latest button-down. No one said escaping the Park would be easy, and this beauty proves just with designs of deadly Dinos, DNA, and fossilized mosquitos—anyone wearing this button-down will be one Clever Girl.

"Must Go Faster" "Anybody hear that? It's an um; it's an impact tremor, that's what it is. I'm fairly alarmed here." Make a break for the Jeep and race off, as images in the rearview mirror might be closer than they appear! Wear the T-Rex Chase scene in all its glory with a dark tropical button-down with the iconic JP Jeep and plenty of T-Rexes to go around; now punch it!

"Patented and Packaged" Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Jurassic Park in style with this sunset of the prehistoric island. Something big arrived in the Summer of 1993, and now fans can wear an elegant sunset promo imagery used for the legendary film. This shirt will easily bring you an adventure that was 65 million years in the making.



"The Malcolm" (Long-Sleeve) Add a little Chaos Theory to your wardrobe by becoming one with the one and only Ian Malcolm. This rockstar survives the events of the park and lives to tell the tale and sported and iconic look. Become The Malcolm now comes to RSVLTS with a sleek long-sleeve button-down Kunuflex that has a patterned wrist design and includes a pair of black sunglasses! "You did it. You crazy son of a B****, you did it."

"Jurassic Rides" (Bomber Jacket) – Coming Soon RSVLTS ends their latest 30th Anniversary Jurassic Park collection with a brand new Reversible Bomber Jacket. Wear the essence of the park with not one but two designs of the vehicles seen throughout the Park. The Jeep Wrangler and the Ford Explorer have some pretty legendary designs, and now you get to choose which one you are rocking. Spare No Expense.



There is no better way to honor the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park than with one or all of these beauties. RSVLTS does an incredible job capturing a story, a moment, or just a scene with their button-downs. All of these Jurassic Park button-downs are featured in RSVLTS signature KUNUFLEX material, and all are available in classic (unisex) and select women's & youth styles/sizes. The gates open once again for dinosaur fans today at 4PM EST, right here and on the RSVLTS App. Each shirt will retail at $70 ($72 for The Malcolm and the Bomber Jacket gets a $85 price with a Coming Soon release. Sizes will range from XS-4XL, and be sure to check out their past JP set while you are at it. Life finds a way.

