Return to Jurassic Park with RSVLTS New 30th Anniversary Collection

The Gates are Open once again as RSVLTS is taking a stroll through Jurassic Park once again with a brand new button down collection

With a brand new button-down collection, RSVLTS is hitting the ground running right after San Diego Comic Con 2023. The hit clothing company had a pretty fantastic booth this past weekend and even teased new Star Wars apparel is on the way. However, things are getting a little prehistoric with their latest collection as they celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Jurassic Park. This was a set I was very much looking forward to, and RSVLTS did not disappoint! The gates are open once again as John Hammond gives RSVLTS a tour of their infamous new attraction. This set will consist of four new button-downs, with one getting matching shorts, and the 30th Anniversary Jurassic Park wave will consist of:

Tour Begins Here

Take a ride on the wild side with this impressive button-down that features the signature colors of the park's Ford Explorer XLT. These self-driving vehicles are state of the art, and John Hammond spared no expense on these bad boys. Neither should you with the Tour Begins Here button-down and the matching Hybrid Shorts set. Hide from dinosaurs, save the day, and enjoy some sea bass in style with this matching outfit.

Life Finds a Way

The next Kunuflex button-down captures the legacy of Jurassic Park by putting iconic locations and symbols right on you. Whether it is goat for dinner, checking out the visitor center, enjoying some dinosaur sites, or holding onto your butts, RSVLTS has captured it all. This sleek back and white shirt is a blast from the past and will surely keep the investors at bay.

Mr. DNA

Just one drop of your blood contains billions of strands of DNA, the building blocks of life, and now so do you. Mr. DNA is back and ready to teach Jurassic Park fans a lesson in style with this sweet new design. Teach your wardrobe some facts about genetics, dinosaurs, and DNA with this light-blue shirt that will have you to yelling DINO DNA!

Welcome to Jurassic Park

It has been 30 years since the world was introduced to the legendary film Jurassic Park. One of the film's key moments was the introduction of the Brachiosaurus to Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ellie Sattler. RSVLTS captures that iconic moment with their final 30th-anniversary button-down that captures the sunset and the iconic long-neck dinosaur on a breathtaking white shirt. The park awaits you, and so does this shirt, which that dino fanatics will surely not want to miss.

Bring home and wear the magic of one of the greatest films around with RSVLTS' latest collection. A variety of styles will be offered with Life Finds A Way featuring Classic Women's and Youth sizes, Mr. DNA coming with Classic and Women's, Tour Begins Here in Classic, Women's, and matching Hybrid Shorts, and Welcome to Jurassic Park getting a solo Classic release. All will feature the signature Kunuflex material, and sizes will go between XS – 4XL. Dino fans can find them all available right here and right now on the RSVLTS site along with the app. Be sure to check out their past JP collection and stay tuned for more collections in the future.

