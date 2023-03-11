Hot Toys 1/6 The Bad Batch Hunter Review: The Best of the Best Thanks to our friends at Sideshow, we are showcasing a closer look at the 1/6 scale The Bad Batch Hunter figure and he is incredible

The Bad Batch has been a true Star Wars spectacle as it has given fans new stories during the Rise of the Empire. The story follows Clone Force 99, a unique unit of clone commandos with special abilities. Hunter is their leader, and he has some impressive senses allowing him to easily track down any target. The Bad Batch Season 2 is going strong, and only a couple more episodes are left before the big two-episode finale. To celebrate, we are showcasing some of the best Star Wars: The Bad Batch figures any fan can collect right now from Hot Toys.

Thanks to our friends at Sideshow Collectibles, we were able to get our hands on the 1/6 Scale Hunter figure. This beauty is a true work of art and easily one of the best The Bad Batch figures money can buy. Coming in at 12" tall, Hunter comes to life right off the screen with an impressive sculpt showcasing his design in great detail. One unique feature about these figures is the unmasked head sculpt, as it gives Star Wars fans a realistic portrayal of Hunter. This is a significant change compared to the animated design we are used to, but it is incredible to see this kind of extra detail put into this figure. Both display options look fantastic, but seeing Hunter's face helps to show the man under the armor, which is always essential.

Besides the remarkable detail on the face, Hot Toys was sure to capture every other detail perfectly. Some of these elements include Hunter's face tattoo, his signature bandana, the weathered armor, a magnetic backpack, and well as two different blasters. The magnetic pack, can be a pain when trying to pose him, but it does allow for easy customization for display. It is the subtle details here that matter, like the red marking, distress on armor, and the newly sculpted Clone Helmet is sleek and stunning. The Bad Batch fans are getting the best quality here too with flawless articulation, sturdy armor, and plenty of simple accessories to enter the fight.

Bring Home Hunter and Clone Force 99 with Hot Toys

Hasbro has dished out The Bad Batch figures in the past, but they are nowhere near the level of what Hot Toys puts out. These 1/6 scale figures are the best of the best, and Clone Force 99 is the group that will prove that for any Star Wars fan. Hunter comes in at $250; he is worth every penny and can be found directly from Sideshow here. The whole Clone Force team is also getting this 1/6 treatment with Echo, who is available now here, as well as Crosshair, who still has pre-orders live here. Fans were also introduced to the final members of the team this week with the announcement of Tech (here) and Wrecker (here). Be sure to catch up on The Bad Batch, streaming now on Disney+, and find all your collectibles need for the series here.