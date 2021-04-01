Back to the Future Comes to Hot Toys With New Cosbaby Figures

Back to the Future returns as Hot Toys has announced new Cosbaby figures are coming soon for the hit sci-fi film. Both of your favorite time travelers are back with Doc Brown and Marty McFly getting the Cosbaby treatment. Both figures are designed after the beginning scenes of the film when they test out the DeLorean time machine with Einstein. Standing roughly 4 inches tall, each character is packed with great detail and emotion that can please Back to the Future fans. Marty McFly is sculpted with the camcorder and skateboard, while Doc Brown is shocked with the remote control in his hands.

Each Back to the Future Cosbaby figure will be a fun little addition for any fan of this iconic sci-fi series. I am sure we can expect more of these figures in the future as there are still two more movies to cover. Pre-orders for these are not live yet, but fans will be able to find all Hot Toys collectibles located here. Great Scott!

"Wait a minute, Doc. Are you telling me you built a time machine…out of a DeLorean?– Marty McFly. Get ready to travel back to the future and vanish into flaming tire tracks! Hot Toys proudly presents adorable collectibles featuring Marty McFly and Doc Brown, the leading characters as Cosbaby (S). Each collectible measure approximately 11 cm tall, comes with a base. Taken inspiration from scene when Doc sends Einstein to the future, our latest Cosbaby recreates Marty in his orange vest with a camcorder and a skateboard; whereas the genius scientist Doc Brown in the white radiation suit while holding a remote control device testing out the time machine for the first time. Become the world's first-time travelers with Marty and Doc Cosbaby!"