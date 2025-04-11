Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: andor, hot toys, star wars

Hot Toys Debuts 1/6 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Cassian Andor

Cassian Andor is back as Hot Toys unveils their new Sixth Scale figure based on the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Article Summary Explore Cassian Andor's journey from gritty rebel spy in Rogue One to his backstory in the Andor series.

Discover Hot Toys' new 1/6 scale figure of Cassian Andor, featuring Diego Luna's incredible likeness.

Fans anticipate Season 2 of Andor, while Hot Toys teases the upcoming K-2SO figure for collectors.

Pre-order the detailed 11.8-inch Cassian Andor figure for $275, releasing September 2026.

Cassian Andor was introduced in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and is a gritty Rebel spy who helped build up the Rebellion before A New Hope. From the moment he eliminated an informant in cold blood, it was clear that Cassian operated in the morally gray areas of the Rebellion. His story would be further explored with the Disney+ series Andor, showing his backstory and how he got swept up in the Rebellion cause. Fans are now patiently waiting for Season 2 of the series to arrive, filling in the gaps before Rogue One. Hot Toys also seems to be getting ready for the series as they debut a new 1/6 Scale Star Wars figure for Cassian Andor.

Standing 11.8 inches tall, everyone's favorite rebel spy from Rogue One is packed with detail and an incredible likeness to Diego Luna. Other features include the fabric Rebel uniform, rolling eyeball feature, 30 points of articulation, along with a pistol, a rifle, and a communicator. Pre-orders for the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story 1/6 scale Andor are already live for $275 with a September 2026 release. Be on the lookout for the upcoming K-2SO figure to capture this Rebel Spy dynamic duo.

Hot Toys – 1/6 Scale Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Cassian Andor

"Cassian Andor has spent much of his life watching as the Empire lay waste to the galaxy. As part of his entry into the growing rebellion, he undertakes a dangerous mission to Aldhani and, later, finds the determination to fight after being unjustly sent to an Imperial prison on Narkina 5. Cassian ultimately becomes an accomplished Alliance Intelligence officer, commanding respect from his rebel troops with his ability to keep a cool head under fire."

"Based on Diego Luna's portrayal of Cassian Andor in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, this stunning collectible action figure features a screen-accurate head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs and detailed hair sculpture, as well as a finely tailored Rebel Intelligence uniform that perfectly captures the essence of the character. Included with this impressive figure are a comlink, a blaster pistol, and a blaster rifle."

