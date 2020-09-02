Groot Gets Venomized With New Life Size Figure from Hot Toys

Hot Toys is unleashing the beast as they announce a life-size Venomized Groot figure. This design is coming out of the animated cartoon Marvel's Spider-Man: Maximum Venom. Groot stands at roughly 9 inches tall and features a realistic design on the animated character. The figure is not only backed with detail but interchangeable pieces so collectors can customize how they display him. Groot will get two head sculpts with one featuring half Venom/Groot face and a complete Venomized Groot face sculpt. He will also be getting two styles of swappable tongues and a newly developed specialized body with plant like green vines on it. Fans will also get an attachable body part for Venomized Groot and a nice variety of toothy venus fly traps that can be attached to his back and arms. This one one life-size figure that Venom fans will not want to miss out on.

Venom continues to pick up popularity and these new venomized designs are amazing. The realistic detail given to Groot is a great touch and this being life-size as well add a whole new level of depth. Venom and Marvel fans will not want to miss out on this collectible figure. Hot Toys has not released a release date or a price just yet but fans will be able to find them located here when it does go live.

"Spider-Man: Maximum Venom – Venomized Groot Life-Size Collectible Figure – Our beloved Groot is being taken over by the Venom Symbiote! As an unique and powerful alien life form in the universe, the tiniest member of the Guardians of the Galaxy becomes a perfect target for the terrifying Venom. No one will expect this groovy little sapling's bark to be just as bad as his bite."

"Inspired by Marvel's Spider-Man: Maximum Venom series, we are delighted to officially present today the highly-anticipated Venomized Groot Life-Size Collectible Figure, which has already made its first appearance in Hot Toys Summer Showcase earlier. Sophisticatedly crafted based on the iconic appearance of Venomized Groot in the renowned animation series, the Life-Size figure stands approximately 9.84 inches tall features a venomous version of Groot with beautifully applied paint applications. Highly detail facial expression of Groot face sculpts with venomized twist and tree texture including two newly developed interchangeable face sculpts (a half Venom and half Groot, and a complete Venomized face sculpt); two styles of interchangeable tongues; a newly developed specialized body with plant like green vines; attachable body part for Venomized Groot; a number of toothy venus fly traps attachable to figure's back and arms, and a dynamic figure stand for display!"