Hot Toys Reveals New Spider-Man and Leopardon Cosbi Set

Get ready for some over the top action as Spider-Man and Leopardon are together again as Hot Toys debuts a new Cosbi Bobble-Head set

Spider-Man's web‑slinging adventures took a bold turn in 1978, when the producers at Toei Company reimagined the comic book hero as Takuya Yamashiro. Takuya was a motorcycle racer turned cosmic defender who had his very own giant robot, Leopardon. When danger struck, Yamashiro would call on his spaceship, the Marveller, which would transform into the towering 60‑meter mecha Leopardon, ready to battle oversized alien monsters. This Japanese Spider-Man would go on to influence legendary TV series, such as Super Sentai and, eventually, Power Rangers.

Hot Toys has just revealed a new 1/6 scale version of both live-action Japanese and US Spider-Man characters, and the fun does not end there. Releasing as part of their bite-sized and adorable Cosbi collection, Spider-Man and Leopardon are together again with a new set of collectible bobblehead figures. Both heroes feature Hot Toys' signature Cosbi design, with Spidey in a classic TV pose, with Leopardon wielding his infamous sword as he prepares for battle. These figures are usually found at the Hot Toys flagship stores, but have also been offered through SideShow Collectibles and shopDisney.

Hot Toys – Spider-Man and Leopardon Cosbi Set

"When Takuya Yamashiro, a young motorcyclist, discovered the crashed spaceship and met the last surviving warrior of Planet Spider, Garia, he never imagined he would become the one and only Japanese Spider-Man. Embracing his role as a protector, Takuya kicks off each day with a heart full of courage, utilizing his Spider Bracelet to summon his powers and the mighty Leopardon."

Now, Cosbaby is excited to unveil the Spider-Man & Leopardon Cosbi Bobble-Head Set, inspired by the Japanese TV series Spider-Man (1978), which captures the essence of this iconic hero in a delightful Cosbi form and evokes the nostalgia of 1970s Tokusatsu. These adorable Cosbi stand at a perfect size to brighten up your desk or collection shelf. Showcasing Takuya in his classic Spider Protector suit alongside the formidable Leopardon, ready to take on any challenge with a playful flair."

