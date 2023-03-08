Hot Toys Reveals New Star Wars: The Bad Batch Figures with Tech The Bad Batch has returned to Hot Toys as the infamous Clone Force 99 team continues to arrive in 1/6 scale format

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 is going strong with some impressive storytelling all around. Clone Force 99 is one of the best teams around, and Hot Toys has slowly been bringing them to life for their 1/6 line. Fans can already get their hands on Echo and Hunter with Crosshair still up for pre-order. It looks like Star Wars fans can continue to build this special fireteam as Tech has been revealed as the latest 1/6 scale release. These figures feature some impressive realistic detail that the animated series has never captured. Tech will feature two different head sculpt with helmeted and unmasked portraits.

Unlike the Hasbro Star Wars figure, Tech's goggles are actually featured, along with the attached visor on his helmet. On top of that, Hot Toys has included a variety of tools, a backpack, thermal detonators, and his signature dual blasters as well. Star Wars fans will be memorized by his sculpt, and will be a must have figure for The Bad Batch fans. Collectors can snag up this Clone Force 99 member for $279, he is set for a September 2024 release, and he can be found right here.

Tech Saves the Day with New Star Wars Hot Toys Release

"In the unusual group of specialist clone commandos called Clone Force 99 (or the Bad Batch), Tech is the computer and weapons specialist and easily the most talkative of the group. With his data analysis skills, he can puzzle through technical issues at speeds even faster than some droids. Expanding The Bad Batch collectible series, Sideshow and Hot Toys are officially introducing the detailed Tech Sixth Scale Collectible Figure as seen in the animated series!"

"The Tech Sixth Scale Figure features characters' unique armor and helmet with weathering effects, an interchangeable head sculpt with realistic likeness, a pair of goggles, a wearable helmet, a pair of blaster pistols, a selection of tools, a backpack, and a display base! Don't miss the chance to have the brains of the Bad Batch squad in your Star Wars collectible collection!"

The Tech Sixth Scale Figure features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Tech in the Star Wars: The Bad Batch series

series One (1) newly developed head sculpt with highly-accurate facial expression, detailed skin texture

One (1) newly crafted helmet with an articulated visor (wearable on head sculpt)

Specially applied greyish white colored painting on armor with markings, special signet, and distress effects

Approximately 31 cm tall

Specialized body with over 30 points of articulations

Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including: One (1) pair of relax hands One (1) pair of pistol-holding hands One (1) pair of accessory holding hand One (1) gesture left hand

Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) Tech armor with markings, special signet, and distressed effects

One (1) black colored and multi textured fabric under-suit

One (1) utility belt with blaster holster

Weapons:

Two (2) blaster pistols

Accessories:

One (1) military backpack (equipped with magnetic function)

One (1) pair of aimer goggles (wearable on head sculpt)

One (1) datapad

One (1) torch

One (1) pair of tongs

One (1) welder

One (1) hammer

Two (2) thermal detonators

Figure stand with Star Wars logo, character nameplate and graphic card