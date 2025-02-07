Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: captain america, hot toys, marvel

Hot Toys Unveils 1/6 Scale Brave New World Captain America Figure

Get ready for a Brave New World as Hot Toys has unveiled their latest 1/6 scale figure from the upcoming Captain America film

Article Summary Discover Hot Toys' stunning 1/6 scale Sam Wilson as Captain America from Brave New World.

Features 30 articulation points, mechanical wings, and a sculpted Anthony Mackie head.

Comes with Redwing drone, flight backpack, helmet, goggles, and iconic shield.

Available for pre-order at $375 on Sideshow Collectibles, released in September 2025.

Hot Toys is getting ready for Captain America: Brave New World as they debut a brand new 1/6 scale figure. Sam Wilson is taking up the mantle of the Star Spangled Avenger with a truly sensation figure. Standing in at 11.8" tall, there is a new Captain America in town, and he will feature impressive details from his new Marvel Studios film with 30 points of articulation. Similar to his Falcon and the Winter Soldier 1/6 scale release, Sam will feature newly painted mechanical wings that are articulated and measure 24" wide when fully posed.

Other additions include a nicely sculpted Sam Wilson head with a moveable eyeball featuring the likeness to Anthony Mackie. Hot Toys even include a Redwing drone, a flight backpack (for when the wings are not in use), goggles, his new helmet, and the signature Captain America shield. This figure will surely be an impressive addition to any Marvel Studios collection; it'll be interesting if Hot Toys has a Red Hulk up their sleeve next. Pre-orders are already live for $375 on Sideshow Collectibles, with a September 2025 release.

Captain America: Brave New World 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure

"Officially picking up Captain America's shield, Sam Wilson has a new role in the MCU. Facing new challenges and enemies, Sam, as Captain America, has to define leadership and embrace the new weight of responsibility. Following Thaddeus Ross's election as the U.S. president, Sam Wilson finds himself at the center of an international incident, and he must stop the masterminds behind this global conspiracy."

"Faithfully crafted based on Anthony Mackie's portrayal of Sam Wilson in Captain America: Brave New World, the new 1/6th scale Captain America Collectible Figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs and a pair of aviation goggles, a helmeted head, a finely tailored red, blue, white tactical Cap's suit, a flight backpack, a newly painted Captain America shield with silver star emblem, his signature set of newly painted mechanical wings with articulation function, a Redwing drone and a specially designed dynamic figure stand with character nameplate."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!