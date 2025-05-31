Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, marvel, thunderbolts

Hot Toys Unveils New 1/6 Scale Thunderbolts Yelena Belova Figure

The Thunderbolts are ready to answer the call and Hot Toys is bringing them to life with a new 1/6 scale Yelena Belova figure

Article Summary Hot Toys reveals a highly detailed 1/6 scale Yelena Belova figure from the upcoming Thunderbolts movie

Figure captures Florence Pugh's likeness as Yelena, featuring updated costume and sculpted blonde hair

Includes a variety of weapons like batons, pistol, knife, and scythe blades for dynamic display options

Available now for pre-order at $270, with release set for September 2026 to lead the Thunderbolts lineup

Yelena Belova, portrayed by Florence Pugh, returned to the spotlight in Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts. She was first introduced in Black Widow (2021) as Natasha Romanoff's adoptive sister, Yelena, who has also taken part in the Red Room. Since then, she has been trying to find out her place in this big world post Avengers: Endgame and the death of the Black Widow. The Thunderbolts consist of Yelena, Bucky Barnes, U.S. Agent, Red Guardian, and Taskmaster. These heroes are ready to save the day and Hot Toys is giving them their time to shine with a new 1/6 scale figure.

As expected, Yelena is up first with an impressive new figure capturing her appearance in Thunderbolts and stands 10.8 inches tall. She will come with a nice set of weapons, including a variety of batons, a pistol, a knife, and attachable scythe blades. This is a very well-crafted figure all around, and it will be nice to see the other Thunderbolts starting to arrive with updated figures. Pre-orders for Yelena Belova are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $270 with a September 2026 release.

Thunderbolts* – Yelena Belova 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure

"In Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*, Yelena Belova steps into the spotlight, embracing her role as a formidable operative with a complex past. Yelena's journey from a trained assassin in the Red Room to the leader of the Thunderbolts* (New Avengers) team showcases her resilience and depth. Her character's evolution is marked by vulnerability, strength, and a quest for redemption, making her a standout figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

"Hot Toys is proud to introduce the 1/6th scale Yelena Belova Collectible Figure, the first member of our Thunderbolts* lineup. This figure features a newly developed head sculpt with movie-accurate facial expression, detailed make-up, and separate rolling eyeballs. Her blonde hair is sculpted precisely, capturing the character's on-screen likeness."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!