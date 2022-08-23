Hot Wheels x DeLorean DMC-12 & Alpha5 Collector Set Coming Soon

The past and the future collide as Mattel unveils their newest exclusive Hot Wheels collectors set. The DeLorean is making a come back, and Mattel is capturing its glorious comeback with a nice die-cast bundle set. The DMC-12 is an iconic Pop Culture car not only by its presence in the 80s but its time-traveling capabilities in Back to the Future. This legendary car brand is back and better than ever with the DeLorean Alpha5. This electric car upgrades the design you love with a slick red deco and loads it with next level tech. This is the futuristic car you have been looking for, and Mattel is shrinking both old and new versions of the DeLorean to 1:64 die-cast format. Hot Wheels fans will get both cars in one nicely detailed box, with each car getting its own clamshell packaging stored inside. DeLorean fans will be able to find the Hot Wheels x DeLorean DMC-12 & Alpha5 Collector Set right here for pre-order at $40.

"In 1980, DeLorean Motor Company dropped jaws and blew minds with the epitome of era-defining awesomeness, the iconic DMC-12. Featuring a stainless steel skin, chiseled form factor and spacecraft-meets-supercar set of gull-wing doors, the original DMC-12 set a precedence that has never been topped. Until now. The all-new DeLorean Alpha5 is a high-performance EV that will write a whole new chapter for the legendary brand. The gull-wing doors and a louvered rear window nod to history, but the sleek new lines, wicked quickness, and assortment of technology feels suitably futuristic."

"Our Hot Wheels Design team has reimagined the DMC-12 and Alpha5 in our iconic 1:64 scale diecast format. This Hot Wheels x DeLorean 2-pack tells the story of the iconic carmaker's evolution and features incredible detail, special packaging, and is available in a very limited edition. Roam the open road with this Hot Wheels DeLorean collectible set. The DMC-12 made its mark in history as a cherished generational icon since the 1980's. 40 years later, the Alpha5 EV ignites the next vision of the future. This set celebrates the DeLorean duo in 1:64 scale, capturing the spirit of the DeLorean legacy and rebelliously futuristic designs."

Hot Wheels x DeLorean Collector Set of 2

1981 DMC-12 Body Color: Zinc Plated (ZAMAC) Body Type: ZAMAC Wheels: Real Riders racing wheels with silver VUM hubs Base: Full-metal Window Color: Clear Scale: 1:64

2022 Alpha5 EV Body Color: Red Body Type: ZAMAC Wheels: Real Riders 10-spoke wheels with grey hubs Base: Full-metal Window Color: Tinted Scale: 1:64

Both models capture the innovation, evolution, and rebellious spirit of the DeLorean legacy