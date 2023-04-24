Howl At the Moon with PCS's New Killer Instinct Sabrewulf Statue The arena is getting deadly as a new Killer Instinct 1:4 statue has been revealed by Sideshow Collectibles with the powerful Sabrewulf

It seems like Mortal Kombat, Tekken, and Street Fighter are the fighting video games that get all of the spotlights. However, Killer Instinct has a unique role in my heart even since playing it on SNES back in the day. The cast of characters was fantastic, and it was something special to have a cyborg take on a skeleton or even wield the power of a fighting velociraptor. For fans who need more Killer Instinct in their life, Premium Collectibles Studio has unveiled a new 1:4 statue of the deadly Sabrewulf. This warrior stands 17.5" tall and captures the might beast right from the game and even includes swappable cybernetic arms. To make things better, PCS also has Player 2 and White Wolf Variants of Sabrewulf available. Each Killer Instinct statue is pretty limited, with only 350 for the standard release and 350 each of the others. Killer Instinct fans can find pre-orders are live right here for $699 each!

Embrace the Full Moon with PCS and Killer Instinct

"This is the age of the wolf!" Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio present the Sabrewulf 1:4 Scale Statue, clawing his way into the tournament of Killer Instinct collectibles. In the halls of a haunting manor, Baron Konrad von Sabrewulf seeks a cure to his beastly condition before he loses his humanity forever. The Sabrewulf 1:4 Scale Statue stands 17.5" tall and 16.5" wide as the lycanthrope fighter crouches on top of a base sculpted to look like buckled, rotted wood littered with scratches and bones. This video game collectible includes two sets of arms: the werewolf's blue-furred limbs and his gold cybernetic arms."

"The Killer Instinct logo on the base is magnetically attached, giving collectors the option to display the statue with or without it. The Sabrewulf 1:4 Scale Statue is fully sculpted based on the character's appearance in the hit fighting game series. Sabrewulf has detailed fur textures in a classic blue and white color scheme. He is covered by reddish trunks with a rope belt, and his snarling portrait is finished with yellowed fangs and piercing red eyes."

"Pit Sabrewulf against the Fulgore 1:4 Scale Statue by Premium Collectibles Studio, sold separately, to create your own Killer Instinct tournament on your shelf. Unleash the beast and bring home the Sabrewulf 1:4 Scale Statue by Premium Collectibles Studio today!"