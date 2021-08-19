Jurassic Park III Spinosaurus Walks The Earth With Prime 1 Studio

We return back to the island once again as Prime 1 Studios unleashed their newest dinosaur statue from Jurassic Park. This time we are going to the third installment of the franchise with Jurassic Park III. The Spinosaurus is ready to make its presence know with the newest 1/36th scales statue standing 9.5 inches tall. Brought back to life, the Prime 1 Studio team has faithfully recreated the Spinosaurus straight from the film. With crocodilian skin, a ferocious spin, terrible claws, a long gruesome snout, and flesh-ripping teeth that will enhance any dino collection. The Limited Edition 1/36 Scale Jurassic Park III Spinosaurus Statue from Prime 1 Studio is priced at $140. This duo is set to be unleashed on your island between March – May 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"This is good! Here we are on the worst place on Earth, and we're not even getting paid!" – Dr. Alan Grant. Prime 1 Studio is proud to include another iconic dinosaur to our Prime Collectible Figure Series: The 1/38 Scale Spinosaurus from Jurassic Park III! In the last movie of the original Jurassic Park series, Jurassic Park III introduced a worthy contender to the dinosaur title: our almost 9.5-inch-tall Spinosaurus! Largest of all the known carnivores, this hulking predator was bigger than the T-Rex and more than a match for its ferocity!"

"Prime 1 Studio has engaged our sculptors and painters to bring this 'spine lizard' to realistic life with their incredible skills and artistry. Our sculptors have taken great care to sculpt lifelike, crocodilian skin, menacing teeth, and an impressive sail into this amazing carnivore. Additionally, our painters have supplemented this excellent sculpt with the subtle hues and coloration of the Spinosaurus from the film. Most of all, this dinosaur will fit in perfectly with the Tyrannosaurus Rex and the Carnotaurus from our Prime Collectible Figures Series."