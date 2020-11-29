Captain America is Back in 2012 with New S.H. Figuarts Figure

Tamashii Nations is taking us back to 2012 as we revisit the iconic Marvel Cinematic Universe film, The Avengers. We got to revisit this film once again in Avengers: Endgame with the return of classic looks for some of our favorite Marvel superheroes. However, Tamashii Nations wants to give fans the real thing, so they are taking us back to the film with their newest set of Avengers Assemble figures from their S.H. Figuarts line. Captain America is heroically coming into action with the first Avengers Assemble Edition reveal. Captain America is sporting his The Avengers costume that is beautifully re-created for this figure. He also comes with a nice set of interchangeable heads featuring both masked and unmasked versions. He will also come with two different shields allowing collectors to display him with clean and battle-damaged designs. Lastly, we will get a nice set of interchangeable hands allowing fans to display their Captain America from poses straight from The Avengers film.

The Avengers is a monumental film not only to Marvel fans but to the cinematic world. It is one of the first films to showcase an entire universe on the cinema coming together in one dramatic fashion. Marvel fans got to see the Avengers finally form right in front of their eyes, and they could do that once again with these amazing Avengers Assemble S.H. Figuarts figures. Captain America is beautifully detailed and comes with a nice set of accessories that will give fans plenty of good times. I like how they included both masked and unmasked versions of the character, and the re-creation of this classic suit is just a badass. It is the closest live-action representation of the comic book design, and Marvel Studios just nailed it. It'll be nice when fans can get all of these upcoming Avengers Assemble action figures together and re-create the Battle of New York. Pre-orders are not live just yet for the Captain America Avengers Assemble Edition S.H. Figuarts figure. However, we know that he will be priced roughly around $84 and set to release in April 2021. Collectors will be able to find him located here once pre-orders do you go live and make sure you check out other Marvel figures also offered by Tamashii Nations to build up your collection.