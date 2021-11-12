Limited Edition Star Wars Jedi Temple Guard Lightsaber Hits shopDisney

Disney Plus Day is here, and alongside all of the TV show and movie announcements, there a quite a few amazing collectible debuts. One of those is the debut of a fan-favorite lightsaber that has been seen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Rebels, and the new Star Wars Marvel Comic run. The Jedi Temple Guard is receiving a special edition hilt set from shopDisney that is limited to only 3,000 pieces. The Star Wars lightsaber comes in a beautifully crafted wooden box that features two parts that will recreate its appearance in both animated series. The Jedi Temple Guard lightsaber will light up and have sound effects, and can be connected to the sold-separately lightsaber blade. This is one collectible saber that will be a highlight piece in any collection, and it can be found here for pre-order at $375.99.

This limited edition Jedi Temple Guard Lightsaber Hilt set includes two highly detailed hilts, two connectors and two endcaps, plus a certificate of authenticity. Use the connectors to transform the hilts into the double-bladed pike as seen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars or the Jedi Temple Guard double-bladed lightsaber from Star Wars: Rebels.

Limited Edition of 3,000

Individually numbered Certificate of Authenticity

Wooden case features Jedi Temple Guard Crest and Aurebesh text that reads "Jedi Temple Guard Lightsaber Pike" on lid

Lid slides off

Set includes case, two hilts, two different types of connectors and two endcaps

Unique bendable connector and unique rigid connector have never been offered before

Rigid connector transforms the hilts into the double bladed pike as seen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars

The bendable connector is similar to Temple Guard double blade from Star Wars: Rebels

Push switch on hilt to activate authentic Jedi Temple Lightsaber Pike noises and illuminate an attachable Lightsaber Blade in yellow, sold separately

Battery case in each hilt

Coordinates with our Legacy Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, sold separately

Unique decoration is inspired by Jedi Temple Guard seen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars