Look Beneath the Cowl with Iron Studios New Batman Legacy Statue

A new selection of statues are on the way from Iron Studios including the bruiting power of Bruce Wayne thinking about his time as Batman

Article Summary Explore Batman's identity with Iron Studios' 1/4 Legacy Replica Batman statue.

The statue captures Bruce Wayne's inner turmoil in a reflective pose.

This 30.9" collectible piece symbolizes the duality of Batman.

Pre-order now for $999.99; releases in Q3 2025.

Iron Studios is taking DC Comics collectors back to Gotham City with a brand new and slightly dark statue. This 1/4 Legacy Replica statue captures the brooding billionaire sitting in solitude beneath his iconic Batman costume. After a night of intense crime-fighting, he now questions his actions with his duality and inner turmoil. The shadows play across his face as he wrestles with the weight of his choices and the cost of his alter ego. However, Bruce Wayne is just a mask, as his true identity is Batman, which is depicted above him as he prepares to continue his war against crime.

The statue questions Batman's identity, the fine line between man and symbol, and the toll of the mission that has defined him. Iron Studios has done an incredible job capturing the man behind the cowl, and this statue captures that and then some. Standing at a whopping 30.9" tall, this massive statue featured Batman on the back, with Bruce Wayne sitting on the other side. This is one statue that Caped Crusader collectors will surely want to add to their growing DC Comics collection, and for $999.99. Pre-orders are already live for this Legacy Replica 1/4 statue that is set for a Q3 2025 release.

Iron Studios – 1/4 Replica Legacy Batman Identity Statue

"Beneath the shadows of jagged rocks in a series of underground caves, sharpened like blades by time and hidden underneath his family's ancestral mansion, a tormented billionaire businessman reflects in solitude, seated on a stone throne. He merges with the structure of his mysterious headquarters, partially wearing his combat suit, revealing the face of his alter ego—just as somber as the mask he dons."

"Like two sides of the same coin, standing behind him is his true identity, cloaked in a long cape resembling the great wings of a bat, arms crossed beneath it, and his unmistakable mask-like cowl covering his head and face. An emblematic and unique piece by Iron Studios, the "Batman Identity – DC Comics – Legacy Replica 1/4" statue presents a symbolic and iconic image of the Dark Knight."

