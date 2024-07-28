Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: adam warlock, iron studios, Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics Adam Warlock Joins Iron Studios Infinity Gauntlet

Iron Studios is back once again with some brand new collectibles including a new Infinity Gauntlet Diorama Marvel Comics statue

Article Summary Adam Warlock, a key cosmic hero, joins Iron Studios' Infinity Gauntlet Diorama series.

First appearing in 1967, Warlock is known for his golden skin and red costume.

Adam Warlock statue features swappable heads and hands, priced at $199.99.

Pre-orders are live for a Q1 2025 release; a must-have for Marvel fans.

Adam Warlock is a cosmic superhero who made his first appearance back in 1967 with Fantastic Four #66-67 and was created by legendary Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Originally known simply as "Him," he was a perfect being created by the Enclave. Adam Warlock's story truly takes off in Marvel Premiere #1, where he gains the Soul Gem and becomes a key player in some of Marvel's greatest cosmic stories. Known for his golden skin and red costume, Adam Warlock's adventures cross many legendary heroes and villains' paths with the Fantastic Four and Avengers, as well as taking in Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet.

Iron Studio is now adding the cosmic champion to their growing Infinity Gauntlet Diorama. Joining Doctor Strange, Nova, and Captain America, Adam Warlock wields his Karmic Staff as they get ready to take down the Mad Titan in an ultimate display for Marvel fans. Warlock comes in at 9.6" tall; he will feature swappable heads and hands, allowing him also to wield the Infinity Gauntlet. He is a cosmic entity that is a must to save the galaxy, and he is priced at $199.99, with a Q1 2025 release, and pre-orders are already live.

Marvel Comics Adam Warlock – Infinity Gauntlet Diorama

"Wielding his Karmic Staff, through which he can channel mystical energies with great precision, the powerful hero with golden skin and hair gestures with his left hand raised and fingers curved while his long red cape flutters, indicating the direction of cosmic winds."

"Following the resurrection of his enemy Thanos by Lady Death, when the Mad Titan began collecting the Infinity Stones, the cosmic and mystical golden hero returns to assemble a select group of superheroes to stop him and undo his evil deeds. Standing upon a rocky base composed of fragments from an insane temple created in tribute to the entity of death, Iron Studios presents the statue "Adam Warlock – Infinity Gauntlet – Marvel Comics – Art Scale 1/10", inspired by the Infinity Saga comic books, where Earth's mightiest heroes face Thanos and his Infinity Gauntlet."

