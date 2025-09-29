Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged:

Hudson Joins Iron Studios 1/10 Disney's Gargoyles Statue Collection

Iron Studios continues to bring the Manhattan Clan to life as they unveil their next Gargoyles release with Hudson. As the eldest member of the Manhattan Clan, Hudson once served as the leader of the gargoyles in 10th-century Scotland before stepping down and passing leadership to Goliath. In modern-day New York, Hudson adapts slowly to technology and change, often watching television, which becomes both a hobby and a source of wisdom. He refuses to let age make him outdated by joining the ongoing fight to protect New York and offering guidance rooted in experience.

This marks the third Gargoyles statue to arrive from Iron Studios, with Goliath and Demona already getting their own releases. Hudson stands 13" tall and is faithfully crafted right off the screen with impressive detail and an animated style. Just like the previous 1/10 Art Scale statue release, Iron Studios also captures their stone by daylight curse, as Hudson's tail and feet are starting to turn as the sun rises. It'll be nice to see the full Manhattan Clan displayed together, and pre-orders are already live for $299.99 with a June 2026 release date.

Hudson Arrives with New Gargoyles 1/10 Iron Studios Statue

