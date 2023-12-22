Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys, Gentle Giant | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, gentle giant ltd, hulk, marvel

Hulk and Joe Fixit with Smash Your Marvel Collection with New Statues

Diamond Select Toys is back with a new set of collectibles and statues including some marvelous statues of the one and only Hulk

Get ready to witness the clash of the Hulks as Diamond Select Toys debuts some epic new additions to their Marvel Comics statue collection. The Hulk and Joe Fixit have arrived with two impressive statues that will surely level any gamma power display. Immerse yourself in the raw power and charisma of these two iconic incarnations of the Green Goliath, starting with the Legends in 3D Buts. Coming in at 11" this jolly green giant shows off an angry head sculpt that is placed on a Gamma Bomb base. Limited to only 1,000 pieces, the power of Hulk's anger is nicely captured here and will bring some fire to any Marvel collection

It is then time to enter the world of shadows with the deadly gangster Joe Fixit, who is Hulk's suave and street-smart alter ego. Dressed in his signature stylish suit, complete with a fedora, this brute is ready to take down anyone or anything that gets in his way. Coming in at 11" tall, this PVC statue will be a nice addition to any New Fantastic Four collection or fans who just love to SMASH! Pre-orders are live for both Hulk statues with a Q3 2024 release and Mr. Joe Fixit coming in at $80 as well as the Gamma Bomb Bust at $250

Marvel Mr. Fixit Deluxe Gallery Diorama

"A Diamond Select Toys release! What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas! The Hulk transforms into his grey-skinned alter ego in the newest Gallery Diorama from Diamond Select Toys. Depicting the smart (but criminally minded) Joe Fix-It in his trademark blue suit and hat, standing over a smashed roulette wheel, this 11-inch PVC sculpture comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Alterton!"

Marvel Hulk (Comic) Legends in 3-Dimensions Bust

"A Diamond Select Toys release! The Hulk is bustin' out! Measuring approximately 11 inches tall, this ½ scale bust of the Incredible Hulk captures him at his angriest! Sitting atop a base styled after the Gamma Bomb that gave him his powers, this portrait of the Hulk is limited to only 1000 pieces, and is hand-numbered on the base, plus it comes packaged with a matching certificate of authenticity in a full-color numbered box. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Alterton!"

