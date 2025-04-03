Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: assassin's creed, purearts

Return to the Beginning of Assassin's Creed with Altair and PureArts

Enter the Animus with PureArts as they debut a new set of collectibles statue from the world of Assassin’s Creed

Article Summary Explore Altair's journey from 2007's Assassin's Creed with new PureArts collectibles.

PureArts unveils 1/8 scale Altair statue, featuring LED Animus details for $135.

Altair's legacy lives on in AC II and Revelations, influencing the Brotherhood.

Pre-order the stunning Altair statue now, releasing in December 2025.

PureArts is back with their impressive Assassin's Creed statues as they drop the size and price to give gamers and fans more ways to collect. The tale of the assassin began in 2007 with Assassin's Creed starring Altair Ibn-La'Ahad, a 12th-century Assassin during the Third Crusade. He was a master Assassin of the Levantine Brotherhood and was tasked with eliminating nine Templar targets. However, this would lead to a greater conspiracy, forcing him to rethink the creed and reshape the Assassin Brotherhood's philosophy. Altair's legacy continued beyond the first game, appearing in Assassin's Creed II and Revelations, where his influence on the Brotherhood is further explored.

PureArts has faithfully brought Altair to life for this impressive 1/8 scale statue showing off his iconic outfit from the first game. He stands upon a Holy Land base along with an Animus rendering detail that does have LED functions. Relive the first Assassin's Creed story in an incredible new way for only $115, and pre-orders are live with a December 2025 release. Be on the lookout for more of these statues, as well as the legacy of the Creed from Altair to Basim.

Assassin's Creed Animus Altair 1:8 Scale Statue

"There is no greater glory than fighting to find the truth. The iconic PureArts Animus Altair ¼ Scale Statue, now in a 1/8 Scale Statue! Legendary Assassin and protagonist of the first game, Altair Ibn-La'Ahad has his hidden blade equipped and ready to strike from atop a detailed stone base inspired by the ancient fotresses of the Holy Land. The quintessential PureArts animus-LED effect representing the bridge between past and present materializes from Altair's left side. Standing at 11 inches tall, the Animus Altair 1/8 Scale Statue is the perfect size for any Assassin's Creed fans' set up!"

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

Each Animus 1/8 Scale Statue connects with the Animus Link to light up your collection!

Detailed PVC Statue of Altair from Assassin's Creed

Highly detailed fortress-inspired stone base

LED-lit Animus effect

Animus Link cable included

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!