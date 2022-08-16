I Am Groot Comes to Build A Bear Workshop with Adorable New Plush

I Am Groot has finally arrived on Disney+, giving us some truly adorable shorts featuring this little sapling. Each short is roughly 4 minutes long, so it is nothing crazy, but they are pretty hilarious showing some fun space shenanigans. I do wish more Guardians popped in to say hi, but we did get a truly hilarious scene with Rocket Raccoon, so I can not complain. Unlike the Guardians of the Galaxy films, the I Am Groot series has not been heavily marketed, which is surprising as both Guardians films are like 80% Groot collectibles. However, some collectibles have started to arrive from Hot Toys as well as Build a Bear Workshop, like a brand new plush version of baby Groot has arrived!

Coming in at 17" tall, Groot is ready to come home with you and is awaiting new adventures. The plush will be pre-stuffed, so no Build A Bear customization will be offered like scents, sounds, or the added hearts. Groot is a little plump this time around and features added leaves as well as that bark design. Baby Groot is a Build A Bear Workshop Online exclusive, and he is priced at $32. Marvel and Guardians fans can purchase one right here and be sure to check out all of the other Marvel plushes like Thor, Mighty Thor, Vision, and more.

"Baby Groot is tremendously adorable! Guardians of the Galaxy fans will love having this heroic team member in their collection. This Baby Groot plush has a friendly face, large eyes, and brown fur with green leaves sprouting about. The Marvel Studios' "I Am Groot" original shorts logo is featured on his left paw pad. Bring home your favorite sapling today!

Note: This item cannot be purchased unstuffed. A scent or sound cannot be placed inside this furry friend."