Injustice 2 Supergirl Brings the Pain with New McFarlane Toys Figure McFarlane Toys is tapping into the DC Multiverse once again with a new set of exclusive releases like Supergirl from a different timeline

McFarlane Toys is finally continuing their Injustice 2 DC Direct Page Puncher collection with the debut of some new figures. Supergirl is ready to bring the pain into Superman's New World Order with a brand new figure. Coming in at 7" tall, Kara Zoe-El features 22 points of articulation and a sculpt right from the hit fighting game. She will come with a brand new comic book just for this series, and it also comes with an extra pair of hands. This marks the first Supergirl figure to arrive from McFarlane Toys, and maybe a DC Comics Modern and Classic will arrive in the future. Pre-orders for Injustice 2 Supergirl are priced at $24.99, she is set for an April 2023 release, and links are live here. Be sure to snag up the other Injustice 2 figures as well with Batman, Green Arrow, and Dr. Fate!

The Power of Supergirl Finally Arrives at McFarlane Toys

"As a child Kara Zor-El witnessed the devastation of Krypton before she was sent to Earth on a mission to protect her infant cousin, Kal-El. Arriving on Earth decades too late, she discovered that grown-up Kal has been imprisoned. Still determined to protect her family, and its legacy, Kara will fight her cousin's enemies as Supergirl."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Included is an exclusive comic featuring what the figure is based on, as well as a collectible art card with figure artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

Supergirl includes alternate hands, base, collectible art card and an Injustice 2 comic

Supergirl is featured in her suit from the Injustice 2 comic series

Collect all additional McFarlane Toys DC Direct Page Punchers