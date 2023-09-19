Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: halloween, RSVLTS

Introducing RSVLTS' Spooky & Original Halloween Button-Down Collection

Get ready for an eerie new set of shirts from RSVLTS as they get into the Halloween spirit with some impressive original designs

Get ready to haunt the night in style with RSVLTS' brand-new and original Halloween collection featuring three original and spine-tingling designs! Whether you're a creature of the night or a master of Halloween festivities, these button-down shirts are the perfect addition to your spooky wardrobe. Each design is bewitched and crafted with plenty of nostalgia and spooky pop culture influences that are easily recognized. Halloween has never looked better, and you will too, as the RSVLTS Halloween Collection consists of:

Fluorescent Fangs Turn heads (and possibly bite a few) with RSVLTS Fluorescent Fangs design! These classic glowing vampire teeth not only turn you into a creature of the night but also glow under UV light! Whether you're trick-or-treating or haunting the night, this is a shirt you can really sink your teeth into.



Food Fright Join the zombie feast with our Food Fright shirt! This design is a gruesome delight, featuring zombified food items that are both unsettling and strangely appetizing. Feast your eyes upon a ghoulishly main course of zombie food from pizza, burgers, tacos, hot dogs, and ice cream that have you on their menu.

Creepy Crawlers RSVLTS unleashes a swarm of colorful critters with their final original Halloween button-down with Creepy Crawlers! Packed with vibrant bugs and insects, this design adds a pop of eerie charm to your ensemble. Don't worry; they're more fashionable than frightening; it is a rave from the grave.



RSVLTS shirts are not only spooky but also comfortable as they use their signature Kunuflex material. Each of these haunting designs will be perfect for your Halloween parties, trick-or-treating, or just lounging in eerie elegance. These RSVLTS originals are a delightful treat and each what we need this haunting holiday. Embrace the Halloween spirit like never before and make this season unforgettable with some ghoulishly good fashion choices. The RSVLTS Halloween Collections drops today at 4 PM EST on RSVLTS.com as well as the RSVLTS app. All three designs will be available in both classic (unisex) and women's styles for $70, so get yours before they vanish!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!