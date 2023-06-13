Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: iron maiden, Sideshow Collectibles

Iron Maiden's Powerslave Eddie Electrifies with New Sideshow Statue

Coming to life from Iron Maiden’s Powerslave world tour book and the 1984 album cover art comes Sideshow’s newest statue bust

It is time to bang some heads as Sideshow Collectibles is unleashing Iron Maiden's Eddie once again. This time Powerslave Eddie has arrived, capturing the legacy of the heavy metal icon Iron Maiden. This version of Eddie has been unearthed and comes to life from the 1984 Powerslave World Tour Book. Shocking heavy metal fans collections, Eddie is wrapped from head to waist, with his base showing off the Powerslave vinyl cover design. From the wrappings, chain, and Egyptian pyramid at the base, this bust is a truly electrifying piece. Eddie will measure 12" tall and 7" wide and will pair well with the recently revealed Iron Maiden Trooper Eddie statue, which can be seen here. Put that Powerslave vinyl back on and let this Eddie bus, and the power of heavy metal soothe your soul. Sideshow has this beauty priced at $350, with a February 2024 release, and pre-orders can be found right here.

Sideshow Unleashes Iron Maiden's Powerslave Eddie

"Into the abyss I'll fall…" Sideshow presents the Iron Maiden: Powerslave Eddie Bust, an officially licensed collectible commemorating the heavy metal music legacy of Iron Maiden. The Iron Maiden: Powerslave Eddie Bust captures Eddie's striking appearance on the Powerslave world tour book and merges it with the band's iconic 1984 album cover art of the same title to create an electrifying tribute. A mummified version of the band's mascot Eddie chomps down on the chains holding him captive while blue bolts of lightning spark between his clamped wrists. He strains against the power of death, mounted atop a pyramid base with ancient effigies and hieroglyphs marbled in polystone."

"The Powerslave Eddie Bust is fully sculpted and measures 12" tall and 7" wide. The piece features detailed textures across the aged bandages, Eddie's desiccated portrait, and the carved pyramid structure with the band's iconic logo and album title on the back of the base. This collectible bust makes an essential addition to any diehard Maiden fan's shelf of music memorabilia, giving added dimension to the gruesome Iron Maiden Eddie artwork. Why can't he live on in your collection? Immortalize this music icon and bring home the Iron Maiden: Powerslave Eddie Bust today."

