Rock On with Sideshow and Their Iron Maiden The Trooper Eddie Statue The legendary heavy metal mascot, Eddie is coming to life with Sideshow Collectible as they debut their new Iron Maiden statue

Get ready to rock out as Sideshow Collectibles brings Iron Maiden to the stage with their latest release. The Trooper Eddie is coming to life as a brand new Premium Format Figure bringing the band's iconic 1983 artwork to life. Iron Maiden's "The Trooper" is now in the real world with a faithfully sculpted 3D render of the legendary mascot. He will come in at 19" tall and takes to the battlefield with a bloodied saber in one hand and in uniform. A tattered Union Jack and parts of the battle are also captured here with impressive color and detail. Capture the battlefield and bring Eddie home safely with this statue that is priced at $666. Your music collection will be getting upgraded in March 2024, and pre-orders are live and located here.

Sideshow Bring Iron Maiden's The Trooper to Life

"The bugle sounds, the charge begins…" Sideshow presents the Iron Maiden: The Trooper Eddie Premium Format™ Figure, the premiere collectible in our officially licensed series hailing the heavy metal legacy of Iron Maiden. The Iron Maiden: The Trooper Eddie Premium Format Figure takes the incomparable, iconic artwork from Iron Maiden's 1983 single "The Trooper" and turns it into a fully realized, three-dimensional statue for Iron Maiden fans featuring one of the most iconic mascots in all of music."

"On this battlefield, no one wins — Eddie measures 19" tall and 18" wide dressed in wartime regalia, clutching a bloodied saber in one hand and a tattered Union Jack in the other. He races forward across a battlefield base littered with fallen comrades, a broken cannon wheel, and the promise of certain death."

"With a vicious snarl on his face, Eddie's monstrous, fully sculpted form features realistic costume detailing and cadaverous paint application to bring the celebrated icon to life. Everything from his frayed soldier uniform to the splintered handle of his spear-tipped flag is brutally war-torn and covered in the dust kicked up by the conflict. This collectible statue is an essential item for diehard Maiden fans, adding never-before-realized dimension and detail to the Iron Maiden Eddie artwork known the world over."

