Death Stranding Sam Porter Bridges Makes a Delivery With Good Smile

Collectors can continue to follow Sam Porter Bridges' role once again as Max Factory unveils their newest figma figure. The PlayStation Exclusive game Darth Standing can now continue at home with this new highly detail and articulated figure. This is one of the most Death Stranding collectibles on the market as #D paintwork captures Sam Porter Bridges face perfectly. That is not all, as the entire figure creation was overseen entirely by KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS. He will come with a variety of accessories like a small cargo case, an assault rifle, sensor tape, and cargo stickers. However, this is the deluxe version of the character, and that means he will also come with extra small and large cargo cases, shoulder and leg protectors, a floating carrier, and a bola gun. This is one figure that is packed with detail and enough equipment to stand out in any gamer collection.

Death Stranding has a very interesting story, but that is expected when coming from KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS. This figure brings Sam Porter Bridges right out of the screen and onto your shelves with high-quality detail, stellar detail, and a perfect set of accessories. The Death Stranding Sam Porter Bridges Deluxe Edition figma from Max Factory is priced at $121.99. He is set to release in October 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Pre-orders for Sam will be only open until March 18, 2021, so make sure you get your orders in before it is too late.

"From KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS' internationally popular game "DEATH STRANDING" comes a DX figma of Sam Porter Bridges! The production of the figma has been supervised entirely by KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS! Using the smooth yet posable joints of figma, you can create a variety of action-packed poses from the game. A flexible plastic is used for important areas, allowing proportions to be kept without compromising posability."

3D paintwork has been utilized to realistically recreate his face.

The figma comes with a small cargo case, an assault rifle along with damage sensor tape & CARGO ID stickers.

The DX edition also comes with 2 large cargo cases, an additional small cargo case, a floating carrier, a bola gun, 2 shoulder protectors and 2 leg protectors.

An articulated figma stand is included to display the figma in a variety of poses.

*Damage sensor tape & CARGO ID stickers are to be attached by the customer.