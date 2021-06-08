Iron Man Iron Monger Comes To LEGO With New Infinity Saga Set

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a truly remarkable achievement, and LEGO is going back to the film that started it all, Iron Man. To help celebrate the Infinity Saga, LEGO has revealed their newest Marvel set that captures the final battle of the film with Iron Man versus Iron Monger. Coming in at 479 pieces. Marvel fans will get three figures with Pepper Potts, Iron Man, and Obadiah Stane. Iron Monger comes in at 7" tall and will feature possible limbs, stud shooter attachments on both arms, and a glow-in-the-dark arc reactor. LEGO captures both of these figures quite nicely, and they will be fun to pose in an everlasting battle on your shelf. The Marvel Studios Infinity Saga Iron Man: Iron Monger Mayhem Set is priced at $39.99 and set to release on August 1, 2021. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fas can find the product page here for when pre-orders finally do go live.

"There's big battle action for young super heroes as they enjoy endless imaginative role play with the awesome LEGO® Marvel Iron Man: Iron Monger Mayhem (76190). Based on classic scenes from the first Marvel Studios' Iron Man movie, this exciting and engrossing construction toy launches kids' imaginations into epic adventures with one of Marvel's most iconic creations – the Iron Monger mech. "

"The mech's arc reactor glows as kids twist, turn and adjust the mech's position to fire a 6-stud shooter on the right arm, and a 3-stud shooter on the left arm. Kids can retaliate using Iron Man's power blasters to rescue Pepper and defeat the mechanical monster. With collectible vehicles, mechs, buildings, minifigures, weapons and gadgets, LEGO Marvel Avengers building toys let kids recreate the best scenes from their favorite Marvel movies and open up a thrilling universe of imaginative super-hero role play."

Includes Iron Man, Obadiah Stane and Pepper Potts minifigures. The mech has a 6-stud shooter on its right arm, a 3-stud shooter on its left arm and a glow-in-the-dark arc reactor in its chest.

Kids put the Obadiah Stane minifigure inside the Iron Monger mech then maneuver the mega, articulated robot in epic battles with Iron Man and Pepper Potts.

Marvel movie fans and young super heroes aged 9 and up can be part of the super-hero action with this awesome Iron Monger mech playset.