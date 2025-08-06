Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, transformers

Iron Studios Debuts New Transformers Optimus Prime 1:20 Statue

Iron Studios return with a new and impressive selection of limited-edition hand-painted statues including Transformers Optimus Prime

Article Summary Iron Studios reveals a limited-edition Transformers Optimus Prime 1:20 statue for collectors

Optimus Prime features a classic G1 design, wielding Energon Axe and blaster on a battle-damaged base

Standing 13.5” tall, this hand-painted collectible is priced at $405 with pre-orders now available

Iron Studios is known for highly detailed, licensed figures made by passionate creators for fans worldwide

Transformers is back and better than ever, with a variety of new franchises continuing to bring these legendary robots to life. One of them is Skybound's new Transformers comic series, which launched in 2023. This series takes fans to the beginning as it reimagines the Autobots and Decepticons arriving on Earth with a story by Daniel Warren Johnson and Jorge Corona. This series takes place in the Energon Universe, a shared continuity that also includes Void Rivals and G.I. Joe, Yo Joe! The series introduces a fresh, emotionally grounded take on classic characters, allowing new and old fans to fall in love with these robotic heroes and villains.

While not inspired by the Energon Universe, a new Transformers statue has arrived from Iron Studios featuring Optimus Prime. Coming in at 13.5" tall, the Leader of the Autobots is red for action with an impressive hand-painted design. His classic G1 sculpt is featured here, and he races off into action against those devious Deceptions. Optimus has his Energon Axe in hand, along with his blaster at the ready, and he is featured on a battle-damaged diorama. Collectors can bring him this hero for $405, and pre-orders are already live with a September 2026 release date.

About Iron Studios:

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

