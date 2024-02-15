Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: disney, marvel, spider-man

Become Spider-Man with Disney's New Miles Morales Digital Goggles

Become Miles Morales as Disney debuts their newest piece of Spider-Man Tech featuring goggles with 15 different digital expression

Get ready to embark on an electrifying journey into the Spider-Man universe as the one and only Miles Morales. Disney has unveiled their latest Marvel Comics Superhero Tech release with the limited edition Spider-Man digital goggles. These are more than your average goggles, as this cutting-edge superhero tech features red LEDs and is programmed to scroll through an impressive selection of 15 different digital sequences. With just a click of a button, fans can capture the many expressions of Miles Morales right before their very eyes. Capture fun comic book expressions with this release and with a design inspired by Miles's signature red and black look.

Whether you're swinging through the bustling streets of New York City or facing off against formidable foes, these LED goggles will immerse you right into the webslingers world. The goggles will have an adjustable elastic element, allowing Spider-Man fans to take on the persona of this hero. Releases like this are always fun to see arrive from Disney, and it gives more realism to some of our favorite Marvel Comics heroes. Kids and adults can find the Miles Morales Goggles with 15 Digital Expressions for $59.99. Collectors can purchase this Spidey Tech right now on shopDisney and at Disney Parks.

Wear Your Own Spider-Man (Miles Morales) Goggles

"Complete your transformation into Miles Morales with this spectacular pair of goggles. Featuring Earth-1610's Spider-Man's signature red and black coloring, this electronic eyewear features lenses covered with multiple little red LEDs that are programmed to scroll through 15 different digital sequences, creating a wide range of dynamic and dramatic expressions."

Magic in the details

Lenses are embedded with multiple little red LEDs

Press button on right lens to activate lights

Lights scroll through 15 different digital sequences, or "expressions"

Power pack on back with Spider-Man symbol

Features On/Off switch

Wide, adjustable elastic headband with web screen art

