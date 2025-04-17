Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: a goofy movie, disney, iron studios

Iron Studios New A Goofy Movie Statue Stands Out Max and Goofy

Iron Studios is celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Goofy Movie with a brand new set of 1/10 Art Scale statues

Article Summary Celebrate A Goofy Movie's 30th anniversary with Iron Studios' new 1/10 scale statue featuring Max and Goofy.

Fans will love the detailed design capturing the duo's iconic stage moments, including Max in a Powerline costume.

This collectible piece, priced at $399.99, is available for pre-order now and set for a Q3 2025 release.

Crafted from durable resin, the statue embodies the film's themes of adventure, connection, and family fun.

A Goofy Movie (1995) is one of Disney's most beloved underdog films, combining heartfelt storytelling with humor and a truly killer soundtrack. Centered around Goofy and his teenage son Max, the movie is a coming-of-age film that tackles the complexities of father-son relationships. When Max gets into trouble at school, Goofy plans a cross-country fishing trip in an attempt to reconnect. Meanwhile, it looks like Max has plans of his own as he tries to secretly reroute the trip to see a Powerline concert to impress his crush.

We all know how this movie ends, and now Iron Studios brings it front and center as they celebrate the 30th anniversary of A Goofy Movie. Coming in at 9.6" tall, Max and Goofy take to the stage to join Powerline with a fun and energetic sculpt. Get ready to show off the perfect cast as this statue is loaded with detail, showing Max in his Powerline costume and Goofy dancing behind. This statue will pair perfectly with the Iron Studios 1/10 Powerline statue, making the ultimate Disney display. Pre-orders for the A Goofy Movie 1/10 Art Scale Max and Goofy statue are already live for $399.99 with a Q3 2025 release.

Goofy and Max – A Goofy Movie – Iron Studios Art Scale

" Iron Studios proudly present the Goofy and Max – A Goofy Movie – Art Scale 1:10 Statue, capturing a heartwarming and nostalgic moment between father and son from Disney's beloved 1995 animated film. This detailed statue brings Goofy and his son Max to life as they share a joyful and energetic pose inspired by their iconic cross-country adventure. With expressive faces and dynamic movement, the piece reflects the film's themes of family, connection, and fun."

"Standing in 1:10 scale, the figures are crafted in high-quality resin, carefully sculpted and hand-painted to reflect the characters' signature looks and vibrant personalities. The themed base complements the diorama, evoking the spirit of their unforgettable road trip. A must-have collectible for Disney fans and lovers of A Goofy Movie, this statue celebrates the timeless bond between one of animation's most iconic dads and his teenage son. Don't miss your chance to order yours today!"

