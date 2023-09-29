Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: elvira, Tweeterhead

Elvira, Mistress of the Dark Awakens with New Tweeterhead 1:4 Statue

It is time for some tales of the dark as Tweeterhead debuts their newest 1:4 statue with Elvira, Mistress of the Dark statue

Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, is a beloved and iconic figure in the realm of horror and pop culture. Portrayed by Cassandra Peterson, Elvira made her debut in the early 1980s as the host of the television show Elvira's Movie Macabre. Tweeterhead has unveiled that they have captured her bewitching beauty and all things macabre with their brand new 1:4 scale Elvira statue. Featuring her signature black gothic attire, everything you know and love about his Mistress is back from her seductive outfit, gothic vibe, and curvy nature. Standing at 19" tall, your horror collection will never look more gorgeous with this beauty from all the detail of her beehive hairdo to her life-like sculpt. You can not get a better statue of the Mistress of the Dark than this and Tweeterhead's 1:4 scale Elvira is priced at $555 with a September 2024 release. Pre-orders and payment plans are already live and located right here. Unpleasant Dreams…

Elvira, Mistress of the Dark 1:4 Scale Maquette

"Sideshow and Tweeterhead present the Elvira 1:4 Scale Maquette– a masterpiece of collectible craftsmanship that pays homage to the legendary Cassandra Peterson and her iconic alter ego, Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. Standing at an impressive 19 inches tall, this maquette is a true work of art. Every curve, every contour, every nuance of Cassandra Peterson's likeness has been painstakingly sculpted, and then approved by the real deal herself, resulting in a stunningly accurate representation that captures the essence of all that is Elvira."

"The attention to detail doesn't stop there. Her legendary black dress, a symbol of her bewitching charm, has been faithfully recreated with meticulous precision. Her belt dagger and earrings, the subtle yet essential elements of her ensemble, have not been overlooked. These elements, combined with her signature beehive hairdo, dramatic makeup, and stunning silhouette, all come together to create a maquette that truly stands out."

"Whether you're a die-hard Elvira fan or a discerning collector of exceptional pop culture memorabilia, the Elvira 1:4 Scale Maquette from Tweeterhead is a must-have addition to your collection. This limited-edition piece is a tribute to the enduring allure of Elvira, and it's destined to become the centerpiece of any fan's display. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of horror and pop culture history – order yours today and let Elvira cast her spell over your collection!"

