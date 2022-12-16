Spider-Man: No Way Home Final Suit Swings On In To Hot Toys

Hot Toys has done it again and captures the magic of Spider-Man: No Way Home with their latest release. Coming from the final scenes of the film, Peter Parker dons a brand new suit to start off his Brand New Day. This slick new suit was not seen very clearly, but now Hot Toys fully revealed this design as they announce their newest 1/6 Spider-Man figure. The New Red and Blue suit beautifully captures our favorite webbed in great detail. A newly developed Peter Parker head sculpt is features showing incredible likeness to Tom Holland with a new separate eye-rolling function. We know some web effects will be included, but it is the suit that really makes this figure stand out adding that gorgeous metallic blue design gives MCU Spider-Man a more comic-book design. This is a figure no fan should miss, and pre-orders are not live but should arrive soon here. Expect a 2024 release date and check out Spidey in all of his new glory below.

Peter Parker Dons A New Suit with Hot Toys

"Spider-Man: No Way Home has assembled Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as alternate-dimension Spider-Man alongside Tom Holland's Peter Parker. Together three Spider-Men get to battle some of the greatest Marvel villains of all time, and ultimately ending in Tom Holland's webhead learning the true meant to be Spider-Man. To expand on the Spider-Man: No Way Home collection, Hot Toys is introducing Spider-Man (New Red and Blue Suit) as 1/6th scale collectible figure inspired by his last swinging scenes."

"Skillfully crafted based on Spider-Man/ Peter Parker's appearance portrayed by Tom Holland in the movie, the highly-accurate figure features a newly developed head sculpt of Peter Parker with separate rolling eyeballs, a masked head sculpt with multiple pairs of interchangeable eye pieces to create numerous Spider-Man's expressions; a finely tailored red, metallic blue suit with black accents and web pattern; an array of amazing accessories including Spider-Man mask and assorted spider-web shooting effect parts. Reserve the New Red and Blue Suit figure to complete your collection!"