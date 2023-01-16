Clash of Projectors with Nebula Capsule 3 Vs. XGIMI MoGo Pro+ Prepare for summer with this Clash of Projectors review as two mighty projectors compete with the Nebula Capsule 3 and the XGIMI MoGo Pro+

Times have changed, with new technology sweeping the old ways away. Some of these upgrades include less cable and more streaming services, internet shopping over in-store shopping, and mobile televisions. That is right; we live in an age where your TV does not need to be attached to the wall anymore. More specifically, projectors have risen in the past couple of years by getting smaller, faster, louder, brighter, and more advanced. Whether you want some outdoors movie time, a bigger TV in your living room, or just live off the grid, then a projector is right for you. However, it is hard to navigate which one is the best, and that is where we come in with our ultimate Clash of the Projectors review. We have two major titans here, the Anger Nebula Capsule 3 versus the XGIMI MoGo Pro+, so let the battle begin.

It's the Nebula Capsule 3 Vs. XGIMI MoGo Pro+

We are starting with the more expensive version first with the Anker Nebula Capsule 3. This bad boy comes in at roughly $799 and features an Android TV operating system giving you most of the streaming services. This project has an interesting Soda Can design, which is not bad but requires it to be standing up so there is no ceiling streaming. The playtime is roughly 2.5 hours long, give or take, depending on the movie. It does charge fast though, allowing for you to jump right back in if you are not near a plug at the time. Some issues are there, though, like the brightness is not that intense even with its laser power of 300 ISO Lumens, the missing 3D capabilities, and no Dolby Digital Plus element.

The Nebula Capsule is not at all a bad device, though, and it is compact, full of features, and will be great for many fans. However, the XGIMI MoGo Pro+ gives fans nearly the same thing and more when it comes to projector quality and power. I love using a projector for gaming, movies, and even TV, it gives me what I want and where I want it. XGIMI can reach the stars with a screen as small as 12" and with the ability to even get up to 200", which gives you any size of screen you want for anything. The Nebula packed a punch, but the XGIMI is a knockout with added Dolby Digital Plus sound quality, 3D capabilities, and a Lumens of 300 ANSI. The MoGo Pro+ is a little heavier than the Nebula, but for the power of it and at only $569, it is something you can not beat.

There Can Only Be One Winner: XGIMI MoGo Pro+

After handling both devices, they are nearly the same with an Android TV load screen, functionality, simplistic design, and almost the same features. Both have autofocus; both can fit in a bag, and each dishes out some incredible content removing the need for a bulky screen TV. However, for an almost $250 price difference, the XGIMI MoGo Pro+ will be your best bet and gives you the most bang for your buck. Coming in at only 5.8" high, the XGIMI features 1080p Full HD video quality, it is booming with sound, 2.5 video playtime, and so much more. The summer is months away, so the outdoors can get an upgrade by having one of these beauties, and viewers can snag one up here. Be sure to also check out some of the other XGIMI tech to help enhance your entertainment needs.

