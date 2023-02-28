Iron Studios Reveals Impressive and Pricey Statue for The Iron Giant Iron Studios is back with another impressive assortment of 1/10 scale Art Scale statues including the debut of the Iron Giant

The Iron Giant is and classic animated film and is still beloved by many fans to this day. The film follows the journey of Hogarth Hughes, who finds a mysterious object that has fallen from space near his home town. This mysterious object is none other than The Iron Giant, who is a giant but very kind robot; Iron Studios is bringing back this classic film with a brand new 1/120 scale statue standing at a mighty 24" tall. Hogarth Hughes and the Iron Giant are sculpted together on a forest diorama base with great detail. For the shine of the robot to the detail on Hogarth's face, this is one of the best statue a fans can own. A statue like this is not cheap though, and comes in at $999.99. Pre-orders are live right here with a Q3 2023 release, and this beauty can be seen below.

Iron Giant and Hogarth Hughes Come to Iron Studios

"In the 1950s, during a period of tension and ideological and geopolitical conflicts in the so-called Cold War, a boy named Hogarth Hughes investigates the fall of an object from space near the city of Rockwell. Hogarth finds an alien giant robot and becomes his friend, hiding it in a junkyard. The incident draws the attention of Kent Mansley, a paranoid government agent, who suspects Hogarth and stays in a room in his house, rented by Hogarth's mother, a widow of a military pilot and waitress at a restaurant."

"Eventually, the metallic giant is discovered and wins the sympathy of the townspeople, but when he's attacked by an army contingent, his defense system is activated, transforming him into a war machine. With weapons proven ineffective against the robot, the military decides to use a nuclear missile. Hogarth is able to calm the giant and explain the situation, but Mansley panics and impulsively orders the missile launch toward Rockwell. To save the city, the Iron Giant says goodbye to Hogarth and flies to intercept the missile."