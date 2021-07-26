Iron Studios Reveals Thor: The Dark World 1/10th Scale Statue

Iron Studios is joining in on the celebration of Marvel Studios Infinity Sage with their newest Marvel statue. Coming out of Thor: The Dark World, Thor Odinson is back as he tries to bring balance to the realms. Standing 11" tall, this statue shows the God of Thunder in remarkable detail with a great likeness to Chris Hemsworth. The hand-painted statue shows off this God at his peak with his luscious locks, Asgardian body armor, and winged helmet faithfully recreated. To make things even better, Iron Studios has included a secondary Mjolnir sculpt to show off the magical hammer in motion.

Both Mjolnir designs are very well done, and both capture the magic of Thor in either pose you place him in. The celebration of Marvel Studios The Infinity Saga has been a blast with new collectibles from LEGO, Hasbro, and now Iron Studios. Thor: The Dark World fans will not want to miss out on adding this awesome limited edition statue to their Marvel collection. This statue is a Sideshow Con Exclusive, and Iron Studios has priced it at $160 and can be purchased today and here. Be sure to keep an eye out for more Sideshow Con exclusives releasing like the new 1/6th scale Astonishing X-Men Wolverine.

"Sideshow and Iron Studios present the latest from the Art Scale 1:10 line – Thor Deluxe! Based on the likeness of Chris Hemsworth in the Marvel – Infinity Saga, this polystone statue is hand-painted and limited edition. Marvel fans, don't miss your chance to add Thor Deluxe to your collection!"

The Thor Deluxe Art Scale Statue features:

Limited edition release

Based on original movie references

Made in Polystone

Hand-painted