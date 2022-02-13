Zack Snyder's Justice League Mera Statue Debuts from Iron Studios

Iron Studios is back at it again as they reveal their newest Zack Snyder's Justice League 1/10 Art Scale statue. We dive back into the ocean once again as Mera joins the fight to stop the arrival of Darkseid. Mera did not have a big part in this version of the Justice League, but it was so much better than the original version that hit theaters. Iron Studio brings this red-headed beauty to your shelves with an impressive statue that is loaded with color and detail. Standing at 8.2 inches tall, this warrior princess is wearing her traditional armor with her golden tiara as she is displayed on a swirling ocean base. Mera will be a perfect piece to display with the recently revealed Zack Snyder's Justice League Aquaman statue to unite King and Queen together once again. The Snyder Cut Mera 1/10 Art Scale Statue is priced at $149.99, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"Using her hydrokinetic powers to manipulate water through Atlantean magic, the beautiful warrior princess of the oceans creates a swirl of waves around a coral, in which she appears with her traditional armor and a large golden tiara over her long auburn hair. Dedicated and compassionate, with a strong sense of duty to her people, she believes in doing what is right and honoring her duties above her own emotions. The greatest warrior from the ocean's depths arises on the statue "Mera – Zack Snyder's Justice League – BDS Art Scale 1/10″, the first unprecedented statue by Iron Studios of the ally heroine of the Justice League and great love of the hero Aquaman."

"Created by Jack Miller and Nick Cardy for the comics in 1963, played by actress Amber Heard and presented in the virtual event Inside Iron Studios: Second Edition, Mera is another release already available for Pre-Order from the Snyder's Cut collection by Iron Studios, that has other future releases like the statues "Aquaman – Zack Snyder's Justice League", "Superman Black Suit", "Darkseid", "Knightmare Batman", "Wonder Woman" and "Steppenwolf" on the line BDS Art Scale 1/10."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 8.2 in (H) x 4.3 in (W) x 1.5 in (D)

Product Weight: 0.8 lbs

MSRP: USD 149,99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Fourth quarter of 2022