It is Superman vs Superman of Earth-3 with New McFarlane Exclusive

It is the Man of Steel versus the Man of Steel for Earth 3 with McFarlane Toys newest and exclusives Superman 2-Pack set

McFarlane Toys is back with yet another rerelease 2-Pack, as it is Superman versus Superman. It is a battle between two iconic DC Comics, Superman and the Man of Steel, taking on the Super Man known as Ultraman from Earth 3. The set will come with a crushed-up Daily Planet display base as well some swappable hands for each and a non-articulated Atomica figure. Each Superman features an updated design, with the main Supes getting a new smiling head sculpt and Ultraman showing off his heat vision eyes. If you need some Supermen for your growing Fortress, then this is the set for you and is currently up on McFarlane Toys Store for $39.99. Fans should now expect 2-Packs for the other members of the Come Syndicated with Wonder Woman vs. Super Woman and Owlman vs. Batman. Pre-orders for this exclusive 2-pack can be found here with a July 2023 release date.

It's Superman vs. The Crime Syndicate with McFarlane Toys

"Superman: Sent to Earth from the dying planet of Krypton as a baby, Kal-El was found by farmers Jonathan and Martha Kent and raised as their son, Clark. As Clark grew up, the radiation from Earth's yellow sun gave him extraordinary powers, which he kept hidden. Now fully grown, he uses his powers to protect his adopted world as Superman. The Man of Steel is virtually invulnerable and has the powers of super-strength, super-speed, and ?ight. He also has enhanced senses, including heat vision, X-ray vision, super-hearing, and super-breath."

"Superman of Earth -3: With the Crime Syndicate's forces combined for the ?rst time, seeds are sown to change Earth-3 forever. But before that can happen, Ultraman, Superia, Johnny Quick, Atomica, and Emerald Knight must survive a final battle with the biggest Starro of them all, and each other!"

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based on the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Superman and Superman of Earth-3 are based on their looks in DC Comics.

Accessories include extra hands, Atomica non-articulated figure, and a dynamic environmental base.

Includes collectible art cards with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

