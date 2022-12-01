Its a Holly Jolly Star Wars Holiday with RSVLTS Newest Collection

It is a big week for hit clothing company RSVLTS as they are celebrating the holidays with style. We have already seen a new Guardians of the Galaxy Kunuflex shirt collection arrive earlier this week, and it can be viewed here. Things are continuing to stay a little cosmic as we return to a Galaxy Far, Far Away for our next collection. The brand new Star Wars x RSVLTS Holiday Collection is here, and it features not one but two fantastic Kunuflex shirts that will come in both long and short-sleeved designs. RSVLTS is no stranger to Star Wars, and their collaborations are always nothing less than spectacular. This is the perfect set of shirts to embrace your love for the Empire or Rebellion, and it will consist of:

"Deck The Hoth"

The Death Star has been destroyed, and the Empire is Striking Back! The Rebel Base has been located, and the Empire is ready to show force and some style with RSVLTS newest Star Wars holiday shirt. From Wampas and Tantauns to AT-ATs and AT-STs, this light blue and white Kunuflex button-down is beautifully crafted to suit any occasion this holiday season. Take a trip to the planet of Hoth with this unique art style that is perfectly crafted, making sure both the Rebels and the Empire will love wearing this shirt these festive months. This design will be available in Women's as well as both short-sleeve and long-sleeve options to suit your style this winter.

"Rebel Crumb"

RSVLTS continues its Holiday Star Wars takeover with some delightful and delicious reimagined space cookies. Titled Rebel Scrum, TIE Fighters, X-Wings, and the Millennium Falcon are getting some tasty home-good makeovers with this calming and bright burgundy shirt. Whether you're having a holiday party at the office, at home, or just a night on the town, this sweet Kunuflex shirt will solve your sweet tooth with its fun cookie designs. Your days and nights will be full of adventure, gumdrops, and gingerbread tales while wearing this. Short and long-sleeve options will be offered with this delicious shirt just make sure to leave out some milk.

Both Star Wars holiday RSVLTS holiday shirts are set to go live today (December 1st) at 4 PM EST. Collectors and fans will be able to snag them up on the RSVLTS site right here as well as in the app. These designs are perfect for showing your love for Star Wars this holiday season, and it is fantastic both long and short sleeve options are offered. Be sure to snag up some of these shirts for yourself or a loved one this holiday, and fans can also give the gift of RSVLTS this holiday with their Gift Card options, which can be found here. Be sure to also check out some of the other impressive Star Wars button-downs in their massive catalog right here. Stay tuned for more holiday reveals this month, and May the Force Be with You.